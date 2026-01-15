Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US |

Pune: Mercedes-Benz has started manufacturing the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach SUV in Pune. This is the first time the company has started production of this vehicle outside the US, a decision taken with the Indian market in mind.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, made this announcement at a press conference on Wednesday. For the first time, India has been included in the list of the top five global markets for Mercedes-Maybach. Mercedes-Benz sold 19,007 cars in India in 2025. The company recorded an 11 per cent increase in sales of its top models, and a 12 per cent increase in sales of electric vehicles. The company recorded 2025 as its best year ever in terms of revenue.

The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) has led to increased demand for the company's diesel cars. 20 per cent of the total Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India are electric. Of the cars sold in the last year, 70 per cent were priced between Rs. 1.25 crore and Rs. 3.10 crore. The company launched the Mercedes-Maybach Celebration Edition on Wednesday. ​​Along with this, the EQS SUV Celebration Edition was also launched.

Mercedes-Benz will soon launch ‘MB Charge Public’ in India. This network will provide services ranging from finding charging points to making payments. This service will be available free of charge to all existing electric vehicle customers of the company at over 9,000 DC charging points. Along with this, a report showcasing the impact of the company's social initiatives on people's lives was also released.

Meeting customer expectations

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer said that the decision to start manufacturing the Mercedes-Maybach GLS in Pune underscores the company's strong commitment to Indian customers. Through this initiative, the company has introduced a ‘Made in India’ luxury SUV. India is now among the top five global markets for Mercedes-Maybach, reflecting the focus on top-end vehicles. Local production will further enhance the appeal of our cars and underscore our world-class manufacturing capabilities and agility. This will allow us to meet the expectations of the most discerning customers for such exclusive, top-end vehicles.