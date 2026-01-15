 Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US

Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US

Mercedes-Benz has started manufacturing the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach SUV in Pune. This is the first time the company has started production of this vehicle outside the US, a decision taken with the Indian market in mind.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US |

Pune: Mercedes-Benz has started manufacturing the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach SUV in Pune. This is the first time the company has started production of this vehicle outside the US, a decision taken with the Indian market in mind.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, made this announcement at a press conference on Wednesday. For the first time, India has been included in the list of the top five global markets for Mercedes-Maybach. Mercedes-Benz sold 19,007 cars in India in 2025. The company recorded an 11 per cent increase in sales of its top models, and a 12 per cent increase in sales of electric vehicles. The company recorded 2025 as its best year ever in terms of revenue.

Read Also
EVM Glitches Delay Voting In Pune, Nashik & Jalgaon As Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections...
article-image

The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) has led to increased demand for the company's diesel cars. 20 per cent of the total Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India are electric. Of the cars sold in the last year, 70 per cent were priced between Rs. 1.25 crore and Rs. 3.10 crore. The company launched the Mercedes-Maybach Celebration Edition on Wednesday. ​​Along with this, the EQS SUV Celebration Edition was also launched.

Mercedes-Benz will soon launch ‘MB Charge Public’ in India. This network will provide services ranging from finding charging points to making payments. This service will be available free of charge to all existing electric vehicle customers of the company at over 9,000 DC charging points. Along with this, a report showcasing the impact of the company's social initiatives on people's lives was also released.

FPJ Shorts
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 8.18% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel - VIDEO
Read Also
Voters Question Transparency As VVPATs Go Missing In Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026
article-image

Meeting customer expectations

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer said that the decision to start manufacturing the Mercedes-Maybach GLS in Pune underscores the company's strong commitment to Indian customers. Through this initiative, the company has introduced a ‘Made in India’ luxury SUV. India is now among the top five global markets for Mercedes-Maybach, reflecting the focus on top-end vehicles. Local production will further enhance the appeal of our cars and underscore our world-class manufacturing capabilities and agility. This will allow us to meet the expectations of the most discerning customers for such exclusive, top-end vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US
Mercedes-Benz Begins Manufacturing Maybach SUV In Pune, First Time Outside The US
Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's...
Pune Municipal Elections: BJP's Nivedita Ekbote Alleges Intimidation By NCP Workers; Ajit Pawar's...
Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: EVM Malfunctions In Wards 24, 29 Delay Voting; 6.51%...
Nashik Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: EVM Malfunctions In Wards 24, 29 Delay Voting; 6.51%...
Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three
Nashik: Girish Mahajan's Convoy Stopped After Drug Links Allegations; Case Filed Against Three
'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil
'BJP To Decisively Win Mumbai, Thane, Pune Civic Polls,' Says Minister Chandrakant Patil