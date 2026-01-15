PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Worker Sparks Controversy In Pimpri-Chinchwad By Sharing In-Booth Voting Photo, Urges Votes For Wife | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Nilesh Doke, husband of former Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Aparna Doke, has sparked controversy after sharing a photograph on social media showing him voting for his wife. The incident has raised questions, as mobile phones are strictly prohibited within 100 metres of polling booths during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026.

The photograph, allegedly taken inside the polling booth, has sparked controversy across the city. Residents have questioned how Doke was able to carry a mobile phone inside the polling premises when election authorities have been strictly enforcing the “no mobile phones within 100 metres” rule for ordinary voters. Residents are raising allegations of political leniency by the PCMC administration and the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC).

Nilesh Doke is the husband of former corporator and PCMC Mayor Aparna Doke, who is based in the Chinchwad Gaonthan and Keshav Nagar areas. Aparna Doke is contesting the PCMC elections from Ward No. 18 (Seat A) on a BJP ticket. The seat is reserved for OBC women.

After casting his vote, Nilesh Doke shared the photograph on Facebook, urging voters to support his wife and appealing for her victory by a massive majority. The post has drawn sharp criticism, especially as several voters were reportedly sent back from polling centres for carrying mobile phones. Many polling centres also allegedly lacked the promised facilities for the safekeeping of mobile phones.

Residents have expressed anger, stating that while common voters were turned away for violating election rules, a politically connected individual was able to flout the same regulations. The incident has raised concerns over the enforcement of election norms and the credibility of the polling process.

A PCMC official said, “We have received a complaint regarding this incident. PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has ordered a probe and has directed officials to take appropriate action.”