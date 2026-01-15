 Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: AAP Candidate Alleges Voting Machine Sequence Changed At Yewalewadi Polling Booths
Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Nikhil Khandare has alleged irregularities in the arrangement of voting machines at polling centres in Pune's Ward No. 40, Kondhwa Budruk–Yewalewadi. According to him, election officials had altered the sequence of the machines, leading to confusion among voters.

Watch Video:

Khandare stated that after he filed a complaint with the authorities, the officials rearranged the machines in the correct alphabetical order. He alleged that the initial change was intentional and aimed at misleading voters.

Demanding accountability, Khandare called for strict action against the responsible officials and sought clarification on whose behalf the sequence was altered.

The issue was reported at multiple polling locations, including Sinhagad College, Khanduji Kamte School, and Zilla Parishad School in Yewalewadi. Election officials have since begun correcting the machine sequence at these centres.

The incident has added to concerns over polling procedures during the ongoing municipal elections in Pune.

Meanwhile, polling is underway in Pune for 163 seats, as two candidates -- Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35 -- have already been elected unopposed.

A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up across Pune city. For this purpose, 13,862 ballot units and 5,321 control units have been made available.

The police deployment includes 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, seven probationary ACPs, 166 Police Inspectors, 723 Assistant and Sub-Inspectors, 12,500 police personnel, 3,250 Home Guards and four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

To prevent malpractices and ensure a fearless voting environment, the Commissionerate has deployed 18 fixed surveillance teams, 15 mobile surveillance teams and 15 video surveillance teams.

