Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: Fate Of 1,845 Candidates Across 293 PMC-PCMC Seats To Be Clear By Tomorrow (16th January) Noon

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photos

Pune: With voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections concluding on Thursday (15th January), preparations for the vote counting process have been completed across both cities.

The counting of votes will take place on Friday (16th January), at designated centres spread across regions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Authorities have assured tight security, transparency, and smooth conduct for the counting process.

Counting will begin at 10 am on Thursday and is expected to conclude by around noon. Each centre will conduct counting in 14 to 21 rounds, with separate tables arranged for postal ballots. If everything goes according to schedule, the fate of PMC and PCMC for the next five years will be clear by tomorrow noon.

In Pune, the civic administration has set up counting centres across the city according to ward office jurisdictions. PMC Deputy Commissioner Arvind Mali said that all ballot boxes will be securely stored in strong rooms at the respective counting venues immediately after polling ends. He stated that arrangements have been made keeping security, accessibility, and crowd management in mind, and a comprehensive zone-wise plan has been prepared to ensure an orderly counting process.

According to PMC officials, counting will be held at 16 locations, split according to 16 regional ward offices in PMC jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the fate of 692 candidates contesting 126 seats will be decided at eight counting centres across the city.

PCMC Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar approved the detailed counting plan on Wednesday, under which advanced computer systems will be used to ensure accuracy and transparency. Every round of counting will be monitored under CCTV surveillance.

Authorities in both cities have deployed heavy police presence and made arrangements for identity verification, media centres, traffic management, medical facilities, and emergency services. Election officials have appealed to political parties and citizens to cooperate during the counting process, as results on Friday will determine the new civic leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

List of counting centres for PMC:

PMC officials indicated that counting will be carried out according to the jurisdiction of each ward office. A comprehensive zone-wise plan has been created to facilitate organised counting and manage crowds.

Bibwewadi ward office: Kabaddi ground at Baburao Sanas Ground, Sarasbaug

Sinhagad Road ward office: Sharadchandra Pawar Academy of E-Learning, Vadgaon

Kasba–Vishrambaugwada ward office: New English School, Tilak Road

Dhankawadi–Sahakarnagar ward office: Tin shed within ward office premises

Ghole Road–Shivajinagar ward office: Agriculture College ground, Shivajinagar

Kondhwa–Yewalewadi ward office: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj E-Learning School, Katraj–Kondhwa Road

Wanwadi–Ramtekdi ward office: Jijau Mangal Karyalaya, SRPF Group No. 1, Wanwadi

Hadapsar–Mundhwa ward office: Karmaveer Auditorium, Sadhana Vidyalaya, Hadapsar

Yerwada–Kalas–Dhanori ward office: Rajaram Pathare Stadium, Kharadi

Aundh–Baner ward office: Badminton Hall, Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi

Kothrud–Bavdhan ward office: MIT Vishwashanti University, Kothrud

Bhavani Peth ward office: Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Secondary School near Ramoshi Gate police chowky

Warje–Karvenagar ward office: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay School, Paud Phata

Dhole Patil Road ward office: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Memorial, Koregaon Park

Nagar Road–Vadgaon Sheri ward office: Counting will take place inside the regional office premises.

List of counting centres for PCMC:

PCMC officials indicated that counting will be carried out according to the jurisdiction of each ward office. A comprehensive zone-wise plan has been created to facilitate organised counting and manage crowds.

Ward Nos. 10, 14, 15, 19 – Local Body Tax (LBT) Office, Hedgewar Bhavan, Nigdi Pradhikaran, Sector No. 26

Ward Nos. 16, 17, 18, 22 – Auto Cluster Auditorium (Small Hall), Chinchwad

Ward Nos. 2, 6, 8, 9 – Sant Dnyaneshwar Sports Complex, Indrayani Nagar, Bhosari

Ward Nos. 25, 26, 28, 29 – ‘D’ Regional Office, Aundh–Ravet BRT Road, Rahatani

Ward Nos. 3, 4, 5, 7 – Kabaddi Training Complex (Ground Floor: Strong Room; First Floor: Counting), behind Ankushrao Landge Auditorium, Bhosari

Ward Nos. 1, 11, 12, 13 – Gharkul Chikhali Town Hall, between Sector Nos. 17 & 19, near Spine Road, Chikhali

Ward Nos. 21, 23, 24, 27 – Late Shankar (Anna) Gawade Memorial Kamgar Bhavan, Thergaon

Ward Nos. 20, 30, 31, 32 – Municipal Corporation Kasarwadi Vegetable Market (Two-storey Hall)

Civic officials mentioned that essential security measures, logistical assistance, and coordination with police will be established at all centres to guarantee a clear and organised counting process.