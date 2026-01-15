Pune Villagers Put Up Banners Warning Against Double Voting After Raj Thackeray’s ‘Beat Them Up’ Call |

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had stated at a public meeting, "If you see a voter casting a vote twice, beat him up." Following this, villagers in Pune district have now taken the initiative to prevent double voting. The villagers have put up banners displaying the names of voters from their village who are also listed in the Pune Municipal Corporation's electoral roll, thus identifying them as potential double voters. This banner campaign has sparked intense discussion throughout the village and surrounding areas.

With these voters expected to cast their votes in Pune today, a flex was put up late Wednesday night in Mandavgan Pharata and the surrounding area by unknown individuals, giving a direct and stern warning that if anyone casts a double vote or goes to Wagholi for that purpose, they will be ‘severely beaten and will face police action.’

Similar banners have been put up in the main squares of many villages in the eastern part of Shirur taluka. The banners state that double voting is a serious and legally punishable offence. It is also mentioned on the banners that a police complaint will be filed against anyone involved in such activity. Therefore, the banners appeal to the villagers to cooperate in conducting the election process peacefully and transparently by adhering to the law.

These banners are the subject of much discussion in the area. Citizens are demanding that the administration and the election machinery take immediate notice of this serious matter in light of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections in 2026. There have also been incidents where angry citizens have torn down these banners.

While voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation is underway, there is a stir in the eastern part of Shirur taluka. The names of many villagers from Wadgaon Rasai, Inamgaon, Mandavgan Pharata, Talegaon Dhamdhere, Nirvi, Babhulser Budruk, Pimpalsuti, Tandali, and other villages have been found in the Pune Municipal Corporation's voter list. It is being claimed that the names of many voters from the Mandavgan Pharata Gram Panchayat area are registered in both the Gram Panchayat voter list and the Wagholi (Pune Municipal Corporation) voter list.

Only 25 voters' names have been displayed on the flex banner. Most of these voters reside in rural areas. The fact that their names are also found in the municipal corporation's voter list has caused surprise and resentment among the citizens. The display of only a few names on the flex banner, despite a large number of names being involved, has created an atmosphere of confusion and anger.