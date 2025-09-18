Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Launches Seva Fortnight, Says PM Modi's Welfare Schemes Transforming Lives |

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various welfare schemes for the poor are being effectively implemented across the country and are transforming lives.

Mahajan inaugurated the Seva Fortnight under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Mission at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir. He said that the fortnight has been organised to mark the prime minister’s birthday and will feature programmes in three phases.

On the occasion, the Swasthya Nari – Sashakta Pariwar Abhiyan was launched under the National Health Mission, alongside a live broadcast of Modi’s address from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Dignitaries distributed the benefits of several schemes, including ration cards, Sanjay Gandhi Yojana approval letters, Jeevan Satbara, and forest pattas, to district beneficiaries.

Mahajan said that by 2027, no citizen will remain without a house, and all will receive housing as a right. Benefits such as water supply, toilets, solar energy, health insurance, Ujjwala gas, and free foodgrains are also being provided. He appealed to women to avail themselves of the Swasthya Nari – Sashakta Pariwar Abhiyan.

MP Bhaskar Bhagre, MLA Devyani Pharande, Rahul Dhikle, Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, Additional Collector Babasaheb Pardhe, SDO Arpita Thube, and other officials were present.

Pharande said citizens should take full advantage of the activities scheduled during the fortnight. Collector Sharma added that the programmes will include road clearance, coding of rural roads, housing for all, distribution of Ayushman cards, and cleanliness drives. Tehsildar Manjusha Ghatge moderated the programme, while Nilesh Patil proposed a vote of thanks.

A large number of revenue and health department officials, employees, citizens, and scheme beneficiaries were present.