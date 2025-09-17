2 Hrs From Borivali, 1 Hr 58 Mins From Pune: Will North Mumbaikars Spend More Time Reaching Navi Mumbai Airport Than Flying?

With the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) scheduled for 30 September 2025, excitement is high across the city. But for residents of North Mumbai, particularly Borivali and beyond, reaching the new airport may turn out to be a bigger challenge than boarding the flight itself.

Borivali to Navi Mumbai International Airport: 2h2m



Hinjewadi to NMIA: 1h58m



😀😀 Just for fun! pic.twitter.com/P4zVbF5Huz — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) September 16, 2025

Borivali to Navi Mumbai: A Two-Hour Journey

A recent comparison of travel times has sparked debate. The distance from Borivali to NMIA shows a travel time of 2 hours and 2 minutes, while from Hinjewadi in Pune to NMIA the time is 1 hour and 58 minutes. The numbers suggest that passengers travelling from another city might reach faster than those living within Mumbai.

Why North Mumbaikars Will Struggle the Most

The geographical spread of Mumbai has always meant longer commutes for residents of the northern suburbs. For Borivali travellers heading to NMIA, the road journey is close to 50 kilometres, cutting through some of the busiest traffic corridors of the city. The Sion–Panvel Highway, already a choke point during peak hours, will become even more crowded once airport traffic is added.

Metro and Transport Plans Still on Paper

While government authorities have promised a dedicated airport-to-airport metro link connecting CSIA and NMIA, the project remains a distant reality. Current metro corridors are still under construction and will not immediately benefit north Mumbai residents. Until then, passengers will rely largely on private cars, taxis, or buses—none of which guarantee a predictable travel time.

Possible Solutions to Ease Travel

Dedicated shuttle services from Borivali, Andheri, and Thane.

Improved last-mile connectivity with feeder buses and airport taxis.

Priority lanes on highways during peak flight hours to reduce delays.

Expansion of suburban train links that integrate with airport routes.

More Time on the Road Than in the Air

For many North Mumbaikars, the irony is hard to miss—flying to short-haul destinations like Ahmedabad or Goa may take less time than the road trip to the airport itself. Until the promised infrastructure catches up, passengers from Borivali and beyond will need to budget at least three to four hours of travel time before check-in.