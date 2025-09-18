 Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident

Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident

The deceased have been identified as Siddhant Anand (22) and Divyaraj Singh Rathod (23), while Nihal Tamboli (20) and Harshvardhan Mishra (22) sustained injuries

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident | Video Screengrab

A major accident took place on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the information received, a car coming from Mumbai towards Pune rammed into a truck. Out of the four people travelling in the car, two died in the accident and two were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Siddhant Anand (22) and Divyaraj Singh Rathod (23), while Nihal Tamboli (20) and Harshvardhan Mishra (22) sustained injuries. The injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the two deceased have been sent to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem.

After receiving the information, Dehu Road Police and PCMC firefighters reached the spot and rescued the injured and the dead from the vehicle. In fact, just two days ago, white stripes had been put on the highway at the accident spot to control the speed of cars, but these stripes are now becoming fatal for drivers.

Read Also
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune Lights Up With 3D Drone Show On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
article-image

Meanwhile, some citizens alleged that the accident occurred due to the speed bumps recently installed on the route.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Students' Union Polls Begin Amid Tight Security; 2.8 Lakh Students Eligible To Vote | Videos
Delhi University Students' Union Polls Begin Amid Tight Security; 2.8 Lakh Students Eligible To Vote | Videos
‘India's Permanent Fixer’: Ramiz Raja Makes Explosive Statement Against Andy Pycroft After Asia Cup 2025 Controversy; Video
‘India's Permanent Fixer’: Ramiz Raja Makes Explosive Statement Against Andy Pycroft After Asia Cup 2025 Controversy; Video
Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident
Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident
US President Donald Trump Declares Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation' Days After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
US President Donald Trump Declares Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation' Days After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Sr. PI Vikram Bansode, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “At around 5:45 am, a Swift Dzire car MH-14-EH-7503 collided with an Eicher container MH-46-BM-3410 in front of Eidgah ground on the Pune-bound road. Two students – Divya Raj Singh Rathod (20) and Siddhant Anand Shekhar (20) – died on the spot, and two others, Harsh Mishra (21) and Nihar Tamboli (20), sustained injuries. The injured persons have been shifted to Lifeline Hospital, Wakad, for medical treatment. All four were Symbiosis BBA students returning from Lonavala. The Eicher driver, Manish Kumar Suraj Manipaal (39), has been taken into custody. Both vehicles are seized and legal action is being taken.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway...

Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway...

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Launches Seva Fortnight, Says PM Modi's Welfare Schemes Transforming...

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Launches Seva Fortnight, Says PM Modi's Welfare Schemes Transforming...

Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance

Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance

MVP Annual Meet Turns Ugly: Ruling Group Files Police Complaint Over Gunman

MVP Annual Meet Turns Ugly: Ruling Group Files Police Complaint Over Gunman

Nashik: ‘Thackeray Brand Over, Uddhav Responsible For Party's Downfall', Says Minister Girish...

Nashik: ‘Thackeray Brand Over, Uddhav Responsible For Party's Downfall', Says Minister Girish...