Pune VIDEO: 2 Symbiosis Students Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway Accident | Video Screengrab

A major accident took place on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the information received, a car coming from Mumbai towards Pune rammed into a truck. Out of the four people travelling in the car, two died in the accident and two were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Siddhant Anand (22) and Divyaraj Singh Rathod (23), while Nihal Tamboli (20) and Harshvardhan Mishra (22) sustained injuries. The injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the two deceased have been sent to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem.

After receiving the information, Dehu Road Police and PCMC firefighters reached the spot and rescued the injured and the dead from the vehicle. In fact, just two days ago, white stripes had been put on the highway at the accident spot to control the speed of cars, but these stripes are now becoming fatal for drivers.

Meanwhile, some citizens alleged that the accident occurred due to the speed bumps recently installed on the route.

Sr. PI Vikram Bansode, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “At around 5:45 am, a Swift Dzire car MH-14-EH-7503 collided with an Eicher container MH-46-BM-3410 in front of Eidgah ground on the Pune-bound road. Two students – Divya Raj Singh Rathod (20) and Siddhant Anand Shekhar (20) – died on the spot, and two others, Harsh Mishra (21) and Nihar Tamboli (20), sustained injuries. The injured persons have been shifted to Lifeline Hospital, Wakad, for medical treatment. All four were Symbiosis BBA students returning from Lonavala. The Eicher driver, Manish Kumar Suraj Manipaal (39), has been taken into custody. Both vehicles are seized and legal action is being taken.”