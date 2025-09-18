 Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance

Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance

The Kalika Mata temple, the village deity of Nashik, will remain open 24 hours during the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri festival from September 22 to October 6, with CCTV surveillance and enhanced facilities for devotees.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares for 24x7 Navratri Operations with CCTV Surveillance |

The Kalika Mata temple, the village deity of Nashik, will remain open 24 hours during the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri festival from September 22 to October 6, with CCTV surveillance and enhanced facilities for devotees. 

Temple trust president Keshav Anna Patil said thousands of devotees from Nashik, as well as neighbouring Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar, visit the temple during the festival. Planning is underway with various agencies to ensure a hassle-free darshan. This year’s Kalika festival will continue from Ghatasthapana to Kojagiri Pournima. 

A preparatory review meeting was attended by Mumbai Naka Police Station’s Vaponi Santosh Narute, Temple Devasthan secretary Pratap Kothawle, treasurer Subhash Talajia, and trustees Aba Pawar, Datta Patil and Kishor Kothawle. 

Patil said group insurance worth Rs 2 crore will be taken out for devotees, Rs 1 crore for the goddess’s ornaments, and insurance cover will also be provided for the service team. Kakadarati will be held daily at 3.30 am and Maha Aarti at 12.30 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
Sristi Hospitality Director Appeals NCLAT Against NCLT Approval Of Resolution Plan, Alleges Undervaluation Of Assets
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives
Maharashtra Leaders, Across Parties, Greet PM Modi On 75th Birthday; Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Unveils Namo Parks and Skill Development Initiatives

For security, 60 CCTV cameras will be installed, with separate darshan arrangements for men and women. The temple authority will also deploy its own security with male and female bouncers.

Civil security forces, home guards, police, fire services and generators will be on duty round-the-clock. Around 100 male and 100 female volunteers will focus on cleanliness.

Read Also
BARTI, SARTHI Scholars On Hunger Strike In Pune Over Fellowship Delay; VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar...
article-image

An emergency medical room and ambulance facilities will be available, along with wheelchairs for elderly and disabled devotees. A ‘donation darshan’ system will be provided for immediate access. Shopkeepers in the area have been asked to strictly follow the plastic ban.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Launches Seva Fortnight, Says PM Modi's Welfare Schemes Transforming...

Nashik: Minister Girish Mahajan Launches Seva Fortnight, Says PM Modi's Welfare Schemes Transforming...

Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance

Nashik's Kalika Temple Prepares For 24x7 Navratri Operations With CCTV Surveillance

MVP Annual Meet Turns Ugly: Ruling Group Files Police Complaint Over Gunman

MVP Annual Meet Turns Ugly: Ruling Group Files Police Complaint Over Gunman

Nashik: ‘Thackeray Brand Over, Uddhav Responsible For Party's Downfall', Says Minister Girish...

Nashik: ‘Thackeray Brand Over, Uddhav Responsible For Party's Downfall', Says Minister Girish...

Nashik: Divya Chetna Foundation Distributes Rs 8 Lakh Educational Aid To 50 Needy Students

Nashik: Divya Chetna Foundation Distributes Rs 8 Lakh Educational Aid To 50 Needy Students