BARTI, SARTHI Scholars On Hunger Strike In Pune Over Fellowship Delay; VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Slams Govt

Scholars On Hunger Strike In Pune Over Fellowship Delay; VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Slams Govt

PhD scholars from BARTI (Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute), SARTHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) have launched a hunger strike at Goodluck Chowk, alleging government negligence over pending fellowship advertisements since 2022 and 2023. The students said the delay has pushed many into financial and mental distress.

Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar met the protesters on Wednesday and urged them to shift their agitation to Mantralaya in Mumbai to mount pressure on the state government. During his interaction with the protesters, Ambedkar criticised the government’s policies. Addressing the media, he said the government is prioritising skill development over research, which is shocking.

"Skill development programmes are a fraud if they cannot guarantee jobs because companies are shutting down. If the government really intends to resolve the issue, discussions should happen at Mantralaya, not Pune,” he said. Moreover, he stated that monthly fellowships must be ensured for research students. “Budget is not the issue; the sanctioned funds are being diverted to other accounts. The research centres have still not received the allocated funds," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, students shared their concerns.

Rushi Kamble, a political science PhD student, said, “Despite being aware of the importance of the scholarship for us, the government is ignoring the issue. The dedicated fund has been set aside for it but has not been released for the last three–four years. The government should look into the matter and fulfil our demands.”

Nalanda Wakode, a PhD scholar from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, blamed BARTI Director-General Sunil Ware for failing to release fellowship advertisements for 2023, 2024, and 2025, causing serious disruption in research and creating mental and financial stress among scholars.

Pravin Hivrale, coordinator of the BANRF Research Scholars Action Committee (2023–24), alleged that BARTI officials have time to travel to London but not to issue fellowship advertisements. He further claimed that through Tribal Research & Training Institute (TIRT) and SARTHI, fellowships are being selectively granted while SC students are being deliberately excluded.

Dayanand Pawar, a scholar from SARTHI, said, “For the past three years, not a single fellowship advertisement has been released by BARTI, SARTHI, MAHAJYOTI, etc. Our academic lives are in crisis. Many students are on the verge of abandoning their research due to a lack of financial support. Prakash Ambedkar’s support today is a huge moral boost for us.”

Akash Shelar, a MAHAJYOTI scholar, highlighted, “Fellowship is not charity, it is our right. Thousands of students have been left in limbo for three years. If the government continues to neglect us, our research will collapse, which will harm not just students but society at large. We will be forced to stage a protest.”

Activist Rahul Sasane highlighted, “Ambedkar’s support is great for us. We are hoping our issue will be solved soon.”