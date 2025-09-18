Pune: 9 Ravan Gang Members Detained While Planning Jewellery Shop Heist In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Who Are They & Why Are They Active Again After Years Of Silence? | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nine members of the Ravan Gang were detained by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's Crime Branch, officials announced on Wednesday night. They were preparing to strike a jewellery shop for burglary, and their arrests were made as part of preventive action.

The Crime Branch had received a tip-off about some men in cars in the Chikhali Patil Nagar area on Wednesday morning. Acting swiftly, they went there, laid a trap, and detained the individuals. In interrogation, they confessed to planning to strike a jewellery shop, and multiple pistols, koytas, chilli powder, bamboo sticks, and ropes were found with them.

The Anti-Gunda Squad, led by DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar, ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire, and API (in charge of the squad) Harish Mane, carried out this action. Anirudha, aka Balya, aka Vicky Raju Jadhav (29, Ravet); Abhishek, aka Bakasur Chimaji Pawar (22, Walhekarwadi); Yash, aka Gondya Akash Khandagale (21, Nigdi); Shubham Gorakhnath Chavan (30, Akurdi); Pradyuman Rajkumar Javalge (25, Chakan); Sohan Raju Chandeliya (23, Ravet); and three minors have been detained.

DCP Dr Pawar said, "A case has been registered against them. Prime accused Anirudha Jadhav is a notorious criminal with a previous MCOCA slapped on him. He has 10 cases of serious crimes registered across Maharashtra, while other members, including Yash Khandagale, Sohan Chandeliya (externed from Pune District), and Abhishek Pawar, also have criminal records."

What Is Ravan Gang?

Police said that the Ravan Gang was formed around a decade ago, with crimes starting to get registered against its members in the late 2010s. Initially, they were based in the Dehu Road-Nigdi-Akurdi areas but slowly spread their wings across Pimpri-Chinchwad city and rural areas.

Its first known leader was Aniket Jadhav, aged 22, a notorious criminal with 10 serious offences. He was killed in 2017 by members of the Mahakal Gang, rivals of the Ravan Gang. Sagar, aka Dashrath Waghmode, took over as Ravan Gang leader after Jadhav's death.

The then Pune Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction this area fell, started taking action by booking gang members under MCOCA and other preventive measures, but still, the gang remained active. However, the breakthrough came in 2019, when the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) was formed.

Waghmode was arrested by Nigdi Police near Akurdi Police Station in July 2019; six more members were arrested in August 2019, and since then, their activity has suddenly diluted. There were reports in the media every now and then about potential members being arrested, but nothing concrete regarding organised crime. The gang is known for murders, attempted murders, extortion, kidnapping, and robberies.

Why Suddenly Active?

Since 2022, the gang started creeping into relevance again as their activity on social media, mostly involving minors and young adults, increased significantly. Violence and robbery incidents increased in their name, with the accused claiming to be members of the Ravan Gang.

A senior police official said, "The gang was previously active only on social media. The police have taken measures and strict action against the members for committing serious crimes. However, recently their incidents are being reported again."

Experts and local journalists say this might be due to the upcoming Local Bodies Elections, where dominance might be asserted by some overly ambitious candidates to gain votes, and gangs like the Ravan Gang have always been a part of things like this.

Recent Cases

- April 2021: Two men, claiming to be members of Ravan Gang, arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl and extorting money and jewellery from her. They were charged under POCSO and relevant IPC sections.

- October 2021: Four members arrested for attempted murder and extortion in Karad and Satara. All four were slapped with MCOCA by Karad Police Station.

- January 2022: Activeness and engagement on social media begin, targeting the minds of conflicted minors and young adults, making them believe committing crime is something cool.

- August 2025: A builder, son of a former NCP corporator, was demanded Rs 1 lakh per month in extortion by a man claiming to be a member of the Ravan Gang. The real start of a potential underlying political motive.

- September 2025: Nine arrested in Chikhali Patil Nagar, preparing to strike a jewellery shop heist. Firearms, sharp weapons, vehicles, and other robbery tools seized.