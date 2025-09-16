 Income Tax Department Raids Real Estate Developers In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Over Land Deal Irregularities
Income Tax Department Raids Real Estate Developers In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Over Land Deal Irregularities

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Income Tax Department Raids Real Estate Developers In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Over Land Deal Irregularities | Representational Image

Pune: A surprise raid was conducted by the Income Tax Department (IT) on various offices and residences of prominent builders across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday. Along with prominent real estate developers, a big-shot broker's offices and residence were also raided. 

According to Punekar News, the IT Department reportedly received complaints about their financial irregularities in land purchase transactions. Sources said that discrepancies were found in the acquisition of lands. IT officials have seized important financial documents, including account books and transaction records, during the raid. 

