Five Injured In Stray Dog Attacks On Kalyan’s Vallipir Road; Residents Demand KDMC Action

At least five people, including a young boy, were injured in stray dog attacks on Saturday in Govindwadi, Kalyan, along Vallipir Road.

Victim Recounts Incident

Sayyed Mohsin, a Govindwadi resident and one of the injured, said:

“I left the house after lunch and was heading towards my motorcycle when a stray dog chased me and bit my leg. I managed to escape and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Later, I learned that five people, including myself, had been bitten. A young boy on his way to tuition classes was also attacked, but a passerby rescued him.”

Residents Blame Civic Negligence

Local residents alleged that the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) had ignored the stray dog menace, despite the presence of several schools and tuition classes in the area. They urged civic authorities to take immediate preventive action.

KDMC Responds

Deepa Shukla, a KDMC health officer, said:

“As of Saturday, a total of 67 dog bite cases were reported across the KDMC region—35 in Kalyan and 32 in Dombivli. We have one sterilization center in Kalyan where more than 1,000 stray dogs are sterilized each month, and anti-rabies vaccines are administered to them.”

