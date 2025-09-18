Which Flights Will Take Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport? Full Details Inside

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to open its doors to passengers this month, adding a third airport to Mumbai’s aviation network alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Santacruz Domestic Airport. Two carriers,IndiGo and Akasa Air, have already confirmed operations from the new facility.

#NaviMumbaiAirport will expand India’s aviation capacity and bring smoother journeys for passengers across Maharashtra and beyond.



With ultra-fast baggage systems, modern security, cargo power, and India’s largest general aviation terminal, NMIA is built for growth and… pic.twitter.com/mxOOVneQca — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) September 11, 2025

IndiGo’s Expansive Flight Plan

IndiGo will be the first to operate scheduled flights from NMIA. The airline will begin with 18 daily departures to over 15 Indian cities. By March 2026, this number is expected to grow to 79 daily flights, including services to 14 international destinations. IndiGo’s long-term plan is even more ambitious, with over 100 daily departures expected by November 2026, positioning the airline as a key operator at Navi Mumbai.

Akasa Air to Strengthen Domestic Connectivity

Akasa Air has also announced its plans to launch commercial operations from NMIA in partnership with AdAirport Holdings Ltd. Initially, the carrier will focus on the domestic market with around 100 weekly flights. Over time, operations are set to expand significantly to more than 300 domestic and 50 international weekly departures by November 2026. This will make NMIA a critical hub for the airline’s growth.

Travel Tips for First-Time Flyers from NMIA

For passengers preparing to board their first flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport, following standard travel protocols will ensure a smooth experience. Arrive at least two hours before domestic departures, and keep all batteries, power banks, and electronic devices in hand luggage. Avoid carrying sharp objects or prohibited items to prevent delays during security checks.

Ensure your boarding pass and ID are ready before entering security lanes. The airport will have clear signage directing passengers to check-in counters, boarding gates, and waiting areas.

When Will Flight Schedules Appear?

If NMIA does not yet appear in booking systems, it may be because commercial operations have not formally begun. Airlines are expected to release schedules closer to the launch. Travellers are advised to check airline websites and ticketing platforms frequently for updates. Once commercial services start, Navi Mumbai International Airport will appear alongside other major airports during the booking process.

With IndiGo and Akasa Air taking the lead, NMIA is expected to quickly establish itself as one of India’s busiest aviation hubs.