'Mumbai Roads Turned Into Death Trap': Viral AI Video Shows Biker Stuck In Dangerous Broken Chamber Near DN Nagar Metro Station; BMC Responds | X @mid_waytimes

Andheri: An AI-generated video is spreading awareness among commuters to travel safely while commuting on the DN Nagar to Versova road, as the broken chambers in the middle of the busy street have become a death trap for the thousands of vehicles passing on the road during the whole day. An X user posted visuals from the scene where a dangerous, broken chamber can be seen on the road near the DN Nagar Metro Station, which comes under KW ward of BMC. While in another video, the user used AI tools to show how a commuter can get stuck in it, and a potential mishap can emerge.

A content-sharing social media handle, @mid_waytimes, posted a video of this deadly broken chamber situated in the middle of the road. The user wrote, "The road has turned into a death trap. Broken drain covers and open cavities are waiting for a major accident to happen." The video shows a heavily broken iron chamber in the middle of one of the busiest streets in Andheri. It can be seen as half broken with bigger-than-usual gaps in it, which may cause a tragedy.

WATCH VIDEO:

Further, the user posted another video in the same thread, which shows an AI-generated visual of a biker falling into a pit and getting stuck in it. The video seems to have been uploaded to create awareness among commuters on how a tragedy could happen due to the broken chamber.

WATCH AI-GENERATED VIDEO:

the road has turned into a death trap. Broken drain covers and open cavities are waiting for a major accident to happen.



Today, a rider narrowly escaped a serious crash. This stretch falls under #Andheri @mybmcwardKW,



(This is edited video Such an accident could happen) pic.twitter.com/H9V0RbiWJn — midwaytimes (@mid_waytimes) September 17, 2025

In another video, the user has shared a brief footage which shows several such chambers and an unmaintained road. The user wrote, "The negligence of authorities is putting countless lives at risk. This is not just a mishap—it is a clear sign of administrative failure. Thousands of vehicles, including schoolchildren, pass this road every single day."

but the negligence of authorities is putting countless lives at risk.



❗ This is not just a mishap—it is a clear sign of administrative failure.

❗ Thousands of vehicles, including schoolchildren, pass this road every single day.@mybmcwardKW@subhash30679912@haquekiladaai pic.twitter.com/DgqDMZ1m5M — midwaytimes (@mid_waytimes) September 17, 2025

Here's How BMC Responded:

Since the video went viral on the Internet. BMCs KW Ward responded on the post sharing details on the action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The response reads, "We regret inconvenience caused to you. We have intimated to the team to attend this as soon as possible."