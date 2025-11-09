Russian Ka-226 Helicopter Crashes In Dagestan, Killing 4 Passengers Inside; Chilling Video Goes Viral | X @TeluguScribe

In a tragic incident, five individuals were killed in a Russian Ka-226 helicopter crash in the Republic of Dagestan on November 7, including four workers from the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant (KEMZ), according to a report released by the firm on November 8.

The chopper crashed down close to the Caspian Sea hamlet of Achi-Su in Russia's Republic of Dagestan. The plane was initially said to be carrying vacationers, according to Russian official media.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On November 8, the names of individuals killed in the disaster were released by KEMZ, a Russian defense company that specializes in aviation equipment. The deputy general director of construction and transport support at the plant was one of four KEMZ workers who perished.

The crash also claimed the life of the Ka-226 flight mechanic. There were two more injuries. The US has imposed sanctions on KEMZ because to its participation in Russia's

The United States has imposed sanctions on KEMZ due to its role in Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Ground control, diagnostic systems, and other equipment are developed and manufactured at the company, mostly for Sukhoi and MiG aircraft, which launch bombs and missiles on Ukrainian cities. On social media, footage allegedly showing the helicopter crash has gone viral.

The crash's cause is yet unknown. Rosaviatsia, Russia's state aviation agency, declared the incident to be a "disaster" and promised to take part in an official inquiry.

US Man Disguised As Woman Caught Stealing Several Courier Packages

In a bizarre incident from Alabama, United States, a 46-year-old man was arrested after disguising himself as a woman to steal courier packages from residential doorsteps. The accused, identified as Todd Anthony Bond, was taken into custody on Friday after CCTV footage of his theft spree went viral on social media.