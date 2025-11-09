Delhi Wedding Turns Chaotic As Man Bursts Firecrackers From Car Sunroof, Guests Run For Safety; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @AAJTAK

In a shocking incident from Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, a wedding celebration turned into chaos after a man was caught on camera bursting firecrackers from the sunroof of a moving car during a marriage procession. The viral video shows the young man enthusiastically firing the crackers into the air while holding them in his hands, a stunt that quickly went viral into a dangerous situation.

What began as a joyful baraat soon turned into panic, as the fireworks started bursting too close to the guests and vehicles around. As reported by AAJ TAK, Several people can be seen running in panic on the streets, trying to escape the sparks and explosions. The moment, captured by onlookers, has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism for its sheer recklessness.

According to reports, the incident took place on a busy road in Vikaspuri, where the wedding procession was blocking traffic. Eyewitnesses claimed that despite the obvious danger, the man continued lighting firecrackers from inside the vehicle, causing a near accident.

The incident reportedly took place in Vikaspuri, West Delhi, though authorities have not yet commented on the video or confirmed if any action has been taken. As of now, it remains unclear whether the groom or the organizers have been identified.

