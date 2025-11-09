'Sharaab Piye Ho Tum': Woman Slaps And Hits Journalist With Slipper On His Face Around 7 Times In UP's Firozpur; VIDEO Surfaces

Woman Slaps And Hits Journalist With Slipper On His Face Around 7 Times In UP's Firozpur; VIDEO Surfaces | X

Firozabad, November 9: In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media in which a woman is seen beating a journalist with slaps and slipper in Uttar Pradesh's Firozpur. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is brutally beating the journalist with a slipper on his face and head around seven times, while abusing him.

There are reports that the incident occurred on Friday night near the Jain Mandir Subhasg Tiraha area. There are reports that the journalist has been identified as Rahul Upadhyay and he has filed a complaint with the police in connection with the matter.

In a written complaint, he alleged that he had gone to cover a news, when around 4-5 people attacked him and started recording the video of the assault. He alleged that the woman who has been identified as Muskan, broke his mobile pone and later posted the video of the attack on social media. A person can be heard in the video alleging that he was drunk. He said, "Sharaab Piye Ho Tum" (You have consumed alcohol).

He also reportedly claimed that they threatened him to upload the video and make it viral on social media. They demanded Rs 50,000 for not sharing the video online. He named Muskan, her husband and other accused in the case and demanded strict action against them.

However, the matter escalated today morning as Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) workers allegedly staged a protest outside the police station, claiming that the police is implicating innocent people in the case. The police officers assured that protestors that only those found guilty after the investigation will be charged.

The family members of Muskan also staged a protest at the police station, alleging that the police were acting in a biased manner and had not even registered their complaint.

Police said that written statements has been received from both parties and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The police also said, "In connection with the case, Case Crime Number-640/2025 has been registered at Police Station North under relevant sections. Additionally, the Police Station North team has taken preventive action against 03 individuals. Further legal proceedings are underway."