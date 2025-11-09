Rajasthan Govt To Launch 12 Progressive Policies Covering AI, Agriculture & Aero Defense

Bhajan Lal Sharma | ANI

Jaipur: The Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan is set to take a transformative leap with 12 new progressive policies ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence and sports to space and aero defense. Some of these policies are being planned to be launched before ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Divas,’ scheduled on December 10th.

The proposed policies are aimed at accelerating economic development, boosting innovation, and fostering inclusive growth across sectors.

Principal Secretary for Industries and Commerce Department of the state Alok Gupta said, “The upcoming policies reflect GoR’s vision for future-ready governance, as each policy is designed to boost investment, innovation, and job creation. Together, they reinforce Rajasthan’s position as a hub of sustainable growth. ”The government’s broader goal is to build an ecosystem that supports modern industries, boosts exports, and bridges the gap between rural and industrial economies.

The 12 proposed policies include the industrial policy that aimed at strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and attracting large-scale investments in emerging sectors. Complementing this, the Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy is also proposed which is focused on boosting trade and industrial competitiveness.

In an attempt to encash the transformative potential of technology, the government is soon going to launch the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Policy to promote AI-driven enterprises and nurture research & development capabilities in the state.

Along with this, strengthening Rajasthan’s ambition to become a global investment destination in emerging sectors, the Global Capability Centre Policy aims to attract multinational corporations to establish their knowledge and service hubs in the state.

In addition to this, the state is coming up with Semiconductor Policy as well to take a major leap toward establishing Rajasthan as a hub for advanced electronics manufacturing.

A Space and Aero Defence Policy is also proposed which will pave the way for innovation and investment in aerospace and defense manufacturing, leveraging Rajasthan’s strategic potential.

To take tourism to the next level in Rajasthan with world-class infrastructure, a New Tourism Policy will bring renewed focus on heritage, eco, and rural tourism, while the Green Growth Credit Policy will incentivize environmentally sustainable projects and green entrepreneurship.

In continuation with the announcement made by the Chief Minister last year during the UK roadshow to develop Jaipur as a sports hub, The Sports Policy underscores this vision to promote sports culture, build world-class infrastructure, and support emerging talent.

Additionally, the IT Outsourcing, Forest, and Agroforestry Policy is aimed at encouraging sustainable land use and employment opportunities in rural sectors. Building on this approach, the Agriculture, and Food Processing Policy is proposed as well to enhance value addition, ensure better returns for farmers, and promote agri-based industries.

Rounding off this comprehensive policy overhaul, the Rajasthan Vehicle Scrappage Policy, aims to phase out old, polluting vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and promote ecofriendly mobility.