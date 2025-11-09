'Isko Saans Lene Ka Right Nahi Hai?': Heated Exchange Between Parent & Delhi Police As Kids Detained During Pollution Protest At India Gate - VIDEO

Heated Exchange Between Parent & Delhi Police As Kids Detained During Pollution Protest At India Gate | X

New Delhi, November 09: A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a heated exchange between a parent and Delhi Police constable during the protests against the deteriorating air quality in the national capital on Sunday. The video shows that the argument erupts after the constable tries to detain two kids joining the protests while wearing masks.

The video shows that the parent asks the police constable, "Bachchon ko arrest karenge aap?" (Will you arrest children?) to which the constable replies, "Bachchon ko protest mein leke ayange aap?" (You will bring the kids to protest?). The argument then escalated and the parent said, "Isko saans lene ka adhikaar nahi hai kya?" (Doesn't he has the right to breathe?).

The video is shared by environment activist "Vimlendu Jha" on his X account. The video shows that the constable tries to arrest the kids, however, their parent holds them tight and does not allow the cop to take them away and confronts him. The video was recorded by an onlooker and the video is being widely shared on social media. He also said, "A child is being taken away, claiming that he has no tight to protest."

Thousands of parents and environmental activists gathered at India Gate to protest against the worsening air quality in the national capital. The protest witnessed involvement of many children accompanied by the mother and father at the event. The protesters demanded urgent action from the government to ensure clean air is available for the citizens to breathe.

There are reports that children are worst affected due to the increasing air pollution in Delhi. It is affecting their lungs and they are facing difficulties in breathing. The protesters are alleging that the Delhi Government has failed to provide the basic right to the citizens, which includes clean air for breathing.

The police said that several protesters were detained and taken for staging the protest without permission.