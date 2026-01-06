'Nyaya Setu' Launched By Indian Govt On WhatsApp: Legal Aid 'Tele Law' Now A Message Away; Know What It Is & How To Use |

New Delhi: In a key move to digitise justice and reach the 'last mile,' the Ministry of Law and Justice has officially launched Nyaya Setu, a free legal assistance service integrated directly into WhatsApp. Announced on January 1, 2026, the initiative aims to dismantle the barriers of complex legal jargon and expensive consultations by providing 24/7 AI-powered guidance to every Indian citizen.

What Is Nyaya Setu?

Nyaya Setu (meaning 'Justice Bridge') is an AI-driven chatbot designed to provide unified legal information and advice. While the platform was initially introduced as a digital portal in late 2024 to assist investigators, its new WhatsApp integration focuses on the common citizen.

The service acts as a primary point of contact for individuals facing legal hurdles in areas such as:

- Family & Matrimonial Issues: Divorce procedures, alimony, and child custody.

- Domestic Violence: Protection rights and immediate support mechanisms.

- Property & Civil Law: Guidance on land disputes and tenant rights.

- Criminal & Corporate Matters: Preliminary advice on FIRs and business compliance.

By leveraging WhatsApp, a platform used by over 50 crore Indians, the government intends to bridge the gap between rural citizens and legal experts without the need for physical visits to a Common Service Centre (CSC).

How To Use The Service

Accessing professional legal guidance has been simplified into four basic steps:

1. Save the Number: Add +91 7217711814 to your smartphone contacts. It will appear on WhatsApp under the name "Tele-Law."

2. Initiate Chat: Send a simple "Hi" to the number to trigger the AI chatbot.

3. Verify Identity: The bot will request a one-time mobile number verification to ensure secure and personalized communication.

4. Select Service: Users can choose between "Legal Information" (general rights), "Legal Advice" (specific queries), or "Legal Assistance" (connecting with a human lawyer).

Bridging The Gap To Professional Help

While the chatbot uses AI to simplify legal concepts, it is not a replacement for a court of law. For complex cases, Nyaya Setu functions as a gateway to the Tele-Law and Nyaya Bandhu programs. If the AI determines a case requires professional intervention, it can facilitate a connection with a panel of pro-bono (free) or registered lawyers for a deeper consultation.

The Ministry emphasized that this 'Ease of Justice' initiative is part of the larger Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman campaign, ensuring that no citizen is denied justice due to a lack of awareness or financial means.