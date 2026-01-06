Nikita Rao Godishala Murder In US: Victim's Father Says Accused Is Not Ex-Boyfriend, Alleges 'Former Roommate Killed Her For Money' | Video

Nikita Rao Godishala’s father addresses the media in Hyderabad, alleging that his daughter was killed by a former roommate over money and not due to a romantic relationship. | X/@ANI, File Image

The father of 27-year-old Indian-origin woman Nikita Rao Godishala, who was stabbed to death in Ellicott City, Maryland, has denied that the accused was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Anand Godishala alleged that the suspect was Nikita’s former roommate and that the killing was driven by a financial dispute.

Father Alleges Financial Motive Behind Killing

The victim’s father, Anand Godishala, alleged that his daughter was killed over a financial dispute and not due to a romantic relationship. He claimed that Sharma owed Nikita money and attacked her when she demanded its return.

“Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter,” Anand said. “When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away.”

He appealed to the state and central governments to ensure the early repatriation of his daughter’s body and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Anand Godishala said his daughter had discovered that Sharma had taken loans from several people and was planning to return to India. According to him, Nikita last spoke to her family on the night of December 31, when she called to convey New Year wishes.

Father Denies Romantic Relationship Claim

Amid speculation, Anand Godishala denied that the 26-year-old suspect was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. He maintained that Sharma was her roommate earlier and lived in the apartment along with two other individuals.

Sister Alleges Unauthorised Bank Transactions

Earlier, Nikita’s sister, Saraswati, alleged that the accused made unauthorised transactions amounting to around USD 3,500 (approximately Rs 3.16 lakh) from Nikita’s bank account before fleeing, according to India Today.

In a complaint submitted to the Indian Embassy in the US, Saraswati detailed multiple transactions allegedly carried out by Arjun Sharma in the days preceding Nikita’s death.

About Nikita Godishala Murder

According to reports quoting investigators, Godishala was last seen on New Year’s Eve at Sharma’s apartment in Maryland City. Sharma filed a missing person’s report on January 2, claiming he had not seen her since then, but police say he left for India soon afterward. On January 3, detectives discovered Godishala’s body inside his home. Authorities believe the killing occurred shortly after 7 pm on December 31.

Beyond the tragic circumstances of her death, Godishala was known as a driven professional with a promising career. She worked as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health in Columbia, Maryland, where she joined in February 2025 and quickly earned the firm’s “All-In Award.”