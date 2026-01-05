Nikitha Godishala Murder: Ex-Boyfriend Looted Lakhs Before Fleeing From US

Saraswati, the sister of Telugu woman Nikitha Godishala, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in the US, has claimed that the accused made unauthorised transactions totalling around USD 3,500 (approximately Rs 3.16 lakh) from Nikitha’s bank account before fleeing the country, according to India Today.

In her complaint to the Indian Embassy in the US, Saraswati detailed the amounts taken by Arjun Sharma in the days leading up to Nikitha's murder.

Saraswati said that on 27 December, Arjun requested money from both Nikitha and her. Subsequently, Nikitha, on Arjun’s behalf, asked Saraswati to help with around USD 5,000.

She added that she had rejected another request from Sharma when he asked for an additional USD 1,000 without returning the USD 1,000 from the USD 4,500 he had previously borrowed from her.

"I sent him USD 4,500, out of which he returned USD 3,500. I was contacted by Arjun on 2 January and he requested an additional USD 1,000, which I denied," she said in her complaint.

According to Saraswati, the total amount Arjun owed to Nikitha's family was USD 4,500 (approximately Rs 4.7 lakh).

Interpol police arrested 26-year-old Arjun Sharma in Tamil Nadu for killing his girlfriend in the United States and fleeing to India after a missing person complaint was filed with local police.

Nikitha Godishala, 27, was an Indian-American data analyst based in Maryland. Following her death, Sharma reportedly approached the Howard County Police, claiming she had gone missing after New Year’s Eve.