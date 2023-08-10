Maharashtra: Shinde Sena MLA Kishor Patil's Workers Thrash Journalist Raising Rape & Murder Case Of Minor Girl; Watch Shocking Video

A journalist was brutally thrashed in the open in Pachora, Jalgaon on Thursday (August 10) allegedly at the beheast of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp MLA Kishor Patil, whose men can be seen raining blows and kicking the journalist in broad day light. Journalist Sandeep Mahajan was allegedly assaulted by MLA Kishor Patil's supporters and a video of the incident has gone viral.

Brutal beating

The video of the incident shows the journalist was pulled down from his scooter and pinned down to the ground. He was then brutally kicked as the men continously beat him up. All this while, the journalist tries to save himself from the blows as the supporters of MLA keep up their assault. It is only after their had beaten him up so badly that he could barely move, did the men leave from the spot, leaving the journalist lying in the middle of the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Had protested and raised questions on a rape and murder case

Reports claimed that the journalist had was vocal about the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old girl and had raised questions of MLA Kishor Patil and CM Eknath Shinde, demanding justice in the matter. Reports also said that the MLA had abused the journalist over the phone before his supporters beat him up in broad day light.

Marathi Patrakar Parishad condemns attack on journalist

The Marathi Patrakar Parishad, Maharashtra's association of working journalists, issued a statement and condemned the incident. "The goons of Shinde group MLA Kishore Patil from Pachora have attacked journalist Sandeep Mahajan from Pachora today," said a statement. The anti-journalist attack action committee, Marathi Journalist Parishad, Digital Media Parishad strongly condemned the act of MLA Kishore Patil and demanded strict action against Kishore Patil by the Chief Minister.

Oppositon reacts

There were reactions by Congress and the opposition parties in Maharashtra. Youth Congress Leader Srinivas BV shared video of the incident and condemned it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray camp (UBT)'s mouthpiece Saamna also tweeted the video of the incident and said that the journalist was beaten and threatened.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)