Mumbai: Resident Doctors, Interns & Students At JJ Hospital Announce 'Token Strike' Over Inclusion Of Homeopaths Into Maharashtra Medical Council | Video

Mumbai: Resident Doctors, Interns & Students At JJ Hospital Announce 'Token Strike' Over Inclusion Of Homeopaths Into Maharashtra Medical Council

Mumbai: Medical students, resident doctors, and interns at Grant Government Medical College (GGMC) and Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, will stage a token strike on Thursday in solidarity with several national medical bodies opposing the inclusion of homeopaths into the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

What Is The Protest For?

The strike has been called in opposition to the state government’s decision to allow homeopathic practitioners to be included in the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) after completion of the bridge course, Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra today is holding a state-wide agitation of a token one-day strike on September 18, following the Maharashtra Medical Council's announcement to launch a portal for the registration of the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), and Government Medical College Students’ Association (GMCSA) confirmed that they will join the Central MARD, Maharashtra State Resident Doctors’ Association (MSRDA), Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in their protest.

Details On The Strike

According to the organisers, the strike began with a gathering at the JJ Hospital Amphitheatre at 9:30 am, followed by a media interaction. The strike has been termed token in nature and the associations clarified that all emergency and critical medical services will remain fully operational to ensure patients are not adversely affected.

The associations argue that merging homeopathic practitioners into the allopathic medical council blurs the boundaries between two fundamentally different systems of medicine. They stress that such a move not only compromises the integrity of allopathic practice but could also lead to confusion in regulation and accountability.

Protesting Doctors Assure No Negligence In Patient Care

Resident doctors and medical interns at JJ Hospital said they had coordinated the strike in a way that ensures minimal disruption to patient care. Outpatient services and routine check-ups may see delays, but senior doctors and staff are expected to step in to manage patient load.

Resident Doctors In Thane Join Statewide Strike Against Homeopaths’ Inclusion

Meanwhile, medical services at Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical College (RGMC) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Thane, are likely to be affected on Thursday as resident doctors joined a statewide strike called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD). The protest began at 10:30 am with a demonstration staged outside the Outpatient Department (OPD) building’s main gate.

