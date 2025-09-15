Maharashtra To Adopt Andhra Pradesh Model For Fisheries And Animal Husbandry Development: CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews strategies to boost fisheries and animal husbandry in Maharashtra at Varsha | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasized that Maharashtra holds vast untapped potential in the fields of fisheries and animal husbandry, alongside agriculture and construction.

He suggested that the state should implement programs modeled on Andhra Pradesh’s successful initiatives to accelerate sectoral growth and ensure holistic development.

High-Level Meeting on Fisheries Held at Varsha

The Chief Minister was speaking at a high-level meeting on fisheries and the state’s overall development held at Varsha, his official residence, on Sunday. The meeting reviewed strategies for strengthening fisheries, financial provisions, and the formulation of short, medium, and long-term goals for the sector.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting regarding the 'Comprehensive Development of the Fisheries Sector in the State'

Minister Pankaja Munde, Minister Jaykumar Gore, Minister Nitesh Rane and concerned officials were present.



— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 15, 2025

Top Officials and Ministers Participate in Planning

The meeting was attended by Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, senior official Pravin Pardeshi, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, and other top officials.

Fisheries Seen as Key to Rural Livelihoods

CM Fadnavis highlighted that fisheries are the main source of livelihood for lakhs of families in rural and coastal Maharashtra, with immense opportunities for economic growth.

“The state must adopt a comprehensive policy to boost this sector. Detailed presentation has shown us a clear roadmap, and with sustained efforts, Maharashtra can transform into a developed economy by 2047. Women’s participation in this journey will be of critical importance,” he said.

Vision Management Unit Proposed for Effective Implementation

He further proposed the establishment of a Vision Management Unit* to strengthen planning and execution in fisheries development. “The Vision Document prepared with the participation of experts, officials, and local stakeholders provides a strong foundation. What is needed now is rapid implementation and increased budgetary allocations for the sector,” he added.

Officials Suggest Infrastructure and Market Development

Ministers and officials present also put forward suggestions on schemes, infrastructure development, and projects aimed at increasing production, storage, processing industries, transportation, and market access in fisheries. The meeting underlined the need for concrete steps to strengthen the fisheries value chain.

Comprehensive Action Plan Expected Soon

Officials hinted that a comprehensive action plan to boost fisheries in Maharashtra will be announced in the coming days. The session also included a digital presentation showcasing the state’s opportunities across various sectors, along with policy reforms and measures required to achieve the ambitious target of building a one-trillion-dollar economy.

