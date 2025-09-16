Maharashtra News: Missing Navy Officer Surajsingh Chauhan Found Dead Near Matheran Trek |

The body of 33-year-old Navy officer Surajsingh Amarpalsingh Chauhan, who had been missing since September 7 after setting out on the Bhivpuri–Garbett trek near Matheran, was recovered on Monday.

Body Recovered in Gorge Near Satoba Temple

Neral police confirmed that the body was spotted in the forested area near the Pali Bhootwali dam, between Karjat and Neral, around the Satoba temple belt. The body was found about 50 feet deep in a gorge behind the temple. Acting under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Shivaji Dhavale, Neral police along with the Sahyadri Rescue team retrieved the body after a challenging operation through dense terrain. Originally from Rajasthan, he had joined Colaba office on May 27.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and sent the body to JJ Hospital, Mumbai, for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. "Either he would have slipped and fallen or even a snake bite could been the reason. Only postmortem will ascertain the cause," Dhavale added.

Chauhan, who was serving as Master Chief, Class II at the FTTT Dockyard in Colaba, Mumbai, had taken a train from CST to Bhivpuri early on September 7 before heading towards the Garbett trekking trail. His last phone location was tracked near Dhom Dam that morning, after which his phone went switched off.

Extensive Search Operations Involving Navy and Agencies

Since then, the Indian Navy, Maharashtra Mountaineer’s Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC), forest officials, and police had been conducting extensive search operations with the aid of drones. His family members had also joined the rescue efforts.

The missing person's complaint was registered with Cuffe Parade police. "There is no foul play suspected as in the CCTV footage he is seen going alone for the trek," the officer added.