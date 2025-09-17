Mumbai: BMC’s Single-Window System Streamlines Navratri Mandap Permits; 1,200 Applications Filed

Representative Photo |

With the Navratri festival week round the corner, preparations for mandap setups have accelerated. Similar to Ganeshotsav, the BMC has introduced an online ‘one-window’ system for issuing mandap permits. So far, nearly 1,200 applications have been received, of which about 300 permits have been approved. Over 500 applications are currently under review, with approvals expected this week.

Sarvajanik (public) Navratri mandals are required to obtain permission from the BMC to erect pandals on roads and public spaces. Continuing last year’s practice, the civic body has decided to issue permits through the single-window system for a nominal fee of Rs. 100. Currently, nearly 900 applications remain pending. According to civic officials, the verification process has slowed due to duplicate submissions by some mandals and incomplete documentation in several cases.

Additionally, the BMC will arrange for artificial immersion ponds alongside the use of natural water bodies to facilitate the safe and environmentally friendly immersion of idols during the festival. Last year, the BMC had received over 1,117 applications from Sarvajanik mandals across Mumbai for setting up temporary pandals, while in 2023, the number stood at 1,086.