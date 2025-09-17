Mumbai News: Businessman Jumps Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link After Shouting Snake-Bite Alarm; ADR Registered By Santacruz Police | File Pic

Mumbai: In a shocking incident at midnight on Tuesday, a 47-year-old businessman stopped his taxi on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, shouted that he had been bitten by a snake, and then jumped into the sea.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Shantilal Chopra (47), who ran an imitation jewellery business in Mumbai. Preliminary investigations suggest that he may have taken the extreme step due to business-related reasons. However, police officials confirmed that no suicide note was recovered, and the exact cause will be established only after questioning his family.

Chopra, originally from Rajasthan, lived with his wife and children in Andheri West, Mumbai, while his relatives are based in Rajasthan.

According to police, around 1 am on Tuesday, Chopra hired a taxi and, while crossing the Sea Link near Bandra, suddenly began shouting that he had been bitten by a snake. Alarmed, the taxi driver pulled over to the side. Chopra then opened the taxi door and leapt into the sea. Shocked by the sudden act, the driver immediately alerted Sea Link staff and the police. A search operation was launched, and Chopra’s body was later recovered.

The incident occurred under Bandra Police Station’s jurisdiction, but the body was recovered by Santacruz Police. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and the case will soon be transferred to Bandra Police Station, officials confirmed.