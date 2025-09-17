Mumbai News: BMC Launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Campaign To Promote Women’s Health And Empowerment; 350 Camps Planned Across City

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates BMC’s “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign at Ravalpada Maternity Home, Dahisar, to promote women’s health and empowerment | X - @mybmc

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday launched the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign, aimed at promoting women’s health and empowerment. The campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, 2025, will organize 350 health camps across Mumbai and its suburbs, including 102 special camps led by expert doctors.

Inauguration by Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, inaugurating the campaign at Ravalpada Maternity Home, Dahisar, urged women to undergo regular health check-ups for their well-being. “Adequate nutrition for pregnant women is crucial to prevent malnutrition in both mothers and children,” he said. On the first day, over 3,000 women participated across 34 locations, and more than 200 pregnant women received nutrition kits.

BMC Commissioner’s Message

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasised that healthy women are essential for the nation’s progress and urged women not to hesitate in accessing medical services, assuring full support from civic health facilities.

Services and Activities Under the Campaign

The campaign includes comprehensive services such as screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, anaemia, tuberculosis, oral and breast cancer, as well as antenatal and postnatal care. Children will receive immunizations, and sessions on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, and healthy living will be conducted for adolescent girls. Blood donation camps will also be organized on October 1, National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Digital Registration and Volunteer Participation

Additionally, the initiative will register participants under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and PMJAY, and recruit Nikshay Mitra volunteers to support tuberculosis elimination efforts. In total, 230 primary health centres, 27 maternity homes, and 15 general hospitals are participating in the campaign.

National Context

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, to strengthen women’s health, reduce malnutrition, and empower families through improved access to medical care.

