Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, Mild Breeze On Weekend; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 250

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai began its Saturday with clear blue skies, bright sunshine and a pleasantly cool morning, yet the city’s environmental health told a different story. Despite the comfortable weather, air quality levels across Mumbai dipped sharply, pushing the city into the unhealthy category and prompting concerns.

Today's Weather Update

Through the day, Mumbai is expected to enjoy typical mid-November weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported clear skies, abundant sunlight and mild conditions. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 28°C and 30°C, providing warm yet comfortable conditions for outdoor activity.

As the sun sets, the mercury is expected to drop to around 18°C. Light breezes continue to moderate humidity levels, keeping the weather pleasant on the surface. However, this favourable meteorological picture contrasts sharply with the worrisome spike in air pollution.

According to real-time data from AQI.in, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index of 250 on Saturday morning, placing it firmly in the unhealthy category. This marks a major deterioration from the moderate AQI levels seen earlier this month. Many residents reported a faint burning smell in the air and slight reduction in visibility, both signs of rising particulate matter, particularly PM2.5.

Severe To Hazardous AQI Recorded In Several Areas

Some locations registered startlingly high pollution readings. The Wadala Truck Terminal emerged as the worst-hit pocket of the city, recording an AQI of 438, categorised as hazardous. Colaba also slipped into severe levels with an AQI of 324, followed closely by Bandra-Kurla Complex at 317. Mazgaon (312) and Malad (305) were among other hotspots where the air quality remained severely compromised.

Also Watch:

Suburban Mumbai fared somewhat better but still fell short of safe air standards. Kandivali East and Mankhurd both recorded AQI levels of 123, placing them in the poor category. Malad West (153), Borivali East (153) and Mulund West (157) hovered in the same poor bracket. Across the city, a layer of haze persisted through the morning, reducing clarity despite the sunshine.

Under standard AQI classification, 0–50 is considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, and 151–200 Unhealthy. Any reading above 200 falls under Severe or Hazardous, a range into which several of Mumbai’s high-density neighbourhoods have now slipped. With pollution levels climbing, health authorities are urging residents, especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory illnesses, to exercise caution even as the weather remains deceptively pleasant.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/