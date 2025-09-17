BMC Election: Mumbai BJP Launches Platform For Citizens To Register Their Issues & Demands | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP has launched a platform- Google form named 'AwaazMumbaikarancha' (voice of Mumbaikars) for citizens to register their issues, demands and expectations from their representatives. This is part of BJP campaign ahead of the BMC elections. Citizens can register their demands on the link: https://tinyurl.com/aawazmumbaikarancha

The exclusive platform was launched on Tuesday at the mega BJP convention at NSCI dome, Worli; where senior BJP leaders including Chief Engineer Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, state president Ravindra Chavan, Mumbai's gaurdian ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ashish Shelar and others were present.

The FPJ had first reported about the platform on September 10. "The BJP karyakars will visit door to door and urge Mumbaikars to register their demands on the exclusive platform be included in the poll manifesto. We want to give Mumbaikars a safe city and stop illegal migrants," said MLA and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam.

"In the last years under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai has seen massive infrastructural development like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Metro, as well as an enhancement in the CCTV surveillance. Safety, security and infrastructure development are our top agenda for Mumbai,” Satam added.

A total of 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the BMC, will go for polls. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, granted Maharashtra State Election Commission time till January 31, 2026; an extension of four months to conduct local bodies elections in the state.

In Mumbai, the electoral ward remains 227, similar to the last BMC elections held in February 2017. The nine-step process of ward demarcation is in process, and the BMC will notify the final ward demarcation between October 3 to 6.

