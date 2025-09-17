Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Certificate Courses At MSSU To Boost Employment In Gems And Jewellery Sector | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared the initiation of certificate courses at the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) aimed at cultivating skilled workforce for the expanding gems and jewellery sector during a recent exhibition in Mumbai.

This program seeks to connect training with market needs, providing youth with enhanced employment chances and establishing India as a frontrunner in jewellery exports. The government is creating a contemporary Gems and Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai that will provide top-notch facilities for experts and enhance production and exports.

Fadnavis highlighted the importance of enhancing the sector's employment prospects by partnering with the Gems and Jewellery Association. Moreover, changes have been made to streamline licensing and land procurement, supported by an “Ease of Doing Business War Room” to oversee and promote these alterations, thereby strengthening India’s robust position in the international market

Maharashtra, with Mumbai as a major hub, plays a central role in this trade. The new certificate programmes are expected to create a steady supply of trained professionals and strengthen the state’s dominance in this market. Industry experts say the move could bridge the gap between traditional artisans and modern industry requirements.

It may also encourage young entrepreneurs to enter a sector historically seen as family-run and exclusive. The initiative signals a shift in how state governments are approaching skill development linking education directly with export potential and employment growth.