Mumbai: Visually Challenged Man Struggles To Enter Reserved Coach In Local Train As Commuters Block Way | VIDEO | X|@mumbaimatterz

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has drawn attention to the challenges faced by differently-abled commuters using Mumbai’s local train network. The footage, shared by the X user @mumbaimatterz, highlights the problem faced by the visually challenged passenger attempting to board a Divyangjan coach, a coach reserved for persons with disabilities, cancer patients, and pregnant women, during peak hours.

In the video, a commuter struggles to enter the reserved coach due to a crowd of female passengers, many of whom appear to be boarding from the adjacent ladies' coach. The chaotic scene shows the man being pushed, making it extremely difficult for him to get inside the compartment meant for people like him. The video is from a station, but there are no details about the local train or the exact location where it was recorded.

#Mumbai#MumbaiLocal



Watch the Challenge for a Visually Challenged Commuter to board a Divyangjan coach (reserved exclusively for physically challenged/Cancer patients /pregnant women) of a @Central_Railway Local train amidst a crowd of able bodied commuters during peak hours.… pic.twitter.com/0W2195KDKE — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) September 16, 2025

Kindly look into it. @RPFCRBB — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 16, 2025

Mumbai locals, often referred to as the city’s “lifeline,” carry millions of commuters daily, especially during rush hours. However, this incident reveals the challenges that vulnerable groups face in such overcrowded conditions, even in spaces legally reserved for them.

Central Railway Responded:

The post prompted a response from DRM Mumbai Central Railway (@drmmumbaicr), who tagged the Railway Protection Force (RPF) @RPFCRBB, asking them to look into the matter.

This incident raises concerns about the enforcement of reserved coach rules, passenger awareness, and the need for better crowd management to ensure the safety and dignity of differently-abled passengers.

Kurla to Get Elevated Harbour Line Station as 5th and 6th Line Project Gains Momentum

In other news related to the Mumbai local train, the long-anticipated 5th and 6th line project, along with the construction of the elevated Harbour Line station at Kurla, is finally progressing. A major 14.5-hour block was taken over the weekend (Saturday/Sunday) to carry out rail line diversion work between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations.

“As part of the plan, the railway shifted the track westwards to make way for the new elevated station, which is part of the proposed 5th and 6th line corridor. The new elevated station is designed to handle both regular Harbour Line traffic and services that will originate or terminate at Kurla," said an official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/