Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Andheri Subway Closed; Waterlogging Reported In Byculla, Mahalaxmi & Kings Circle - Check Local Train, Traffic Status Here

Mumbai Rains |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a rain-soaked Monday as heavy showers lashed the city since Sunday night, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruptions in local train services. The downpour continued through the night across several pockets, including South Mumbai, setting the stage for a slow and wet start to the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, while Raigad was kept on an orange alert, warning of very heavy showers.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/ioRncjU3By — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 14, 2025

Waterlogging Reported In Early Hours

By the early hours, several areas were inundated. Waterlogging was reported from Kings Circle, Sion, Byculla, Mahalaxmi and even the upscale Peddar Road. At Kurla, rainwater accumulated on railway tracks, hampering the smooth functioning of local services. Motorists and two-wheelers were seen wading through knee-deep water in many parts of the city as the rain showed no sign of easing.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai leads to severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from King's Circle area this morning. pic.twitter.com/EYk0hWO2Ws — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Rainfall continues in several parts of the city



(Visuals from Walkeshwar Road) pic.twitter.com/5vXBarvZv5 — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fXbzvXvU3G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes several parts of Mumbai



Visuals from Sion pic.twitter.com/GEIpSIkYGd — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

Local Trains Running Late

The city’s lifeline, local trains, faced delays due to the downpour. The Central and Harbour lines witnessed disruptions with delays of 10–15 minutes. The Harbour line was particularly affected as multiple early morning services were cancelled, inconveniencing office-goers.

Several trains cancelled early morning on Harbour Line |

While the Western line managed to run relatively smoothly, even it recorded minor delays of up to five minutes. Neither the Western nor Central Railway issued an official statement regarding the impact of the rains on services, leaving commuters to rely on social media and ground updates.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall has been continuing since last night, causing severe waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next three hours



(Visuals from Bandra railway station) pic.twitter.com/9mZ8LtnuLy — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2025

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, visuals from Kurla.#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/abvEBtbJjQ — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 15, 2025

Andheri Subway Closed, Traffic Hit

Vehicular movement across the city was also hit. One of the major trouble spots was the Andheri Subway, which had to be closed for traffic as one to one-and-a-half feet of water had accumulated there. The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory, diverting vehicles through the Gokhale Bridge as an alternative route. Traffic was also sluggish on the Eastern Express Highway owing to waterlogging at Sion and Kings Circle.

The impact of the monsoon activity was not confined to Mumbai alone. The IMD extended alerts across Maharashtra, warning of widespread heavy rainfall. Ratnagiri, along with the ghat regions of Pune and Satara, was placed under an orange alert. Meanwhile, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha regions were kept under a yellow alert for the next four days, signalling persistent showers across the state.