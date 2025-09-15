 Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Andheri Subway Closed; Waterlogging Reported In Byculla, Mahalaxmi & Kings Circle - Check Local Train, Traffic Status Here
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Andheri Subway Closed; Waterlogging Reported In Byculla, Mahalaxmi & Kings Circle - Check Local Train, Traffic Status Here

The downpour continued through the night across several pockets, including South Mumbai, setting the stage for a slow and wet start to the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, while Raigad was kept on an orange alert, warning of very heavy showers.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a rain-soaked Monday as heavy showers lashed the city since Sunday night, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruptions in local train services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall, while Raigad was kept on an orange alert, warning of very heavy showers.

Waterlogging Reported In Early Hours

By the early hours, several areas were inundated. Waterlogging was reported from Kings Circle, Sion, Byculla, Mahalaxmi and even the upscale Peddar Road. At Kurla, rainwater accumulated on railway tracks, hampering the smooth functioning of local services. Motorists and two-wheelers were seen wading through knee-deep water in many parts of the city as the rain showed no sign of easing.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Andheri Subway Closed; Waterlogging Reported In Byculla, Mahalaxmi & Kings Circle - Check Local Train, Traffic Status Here
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Andheri Subway Closed; Waterlogging Reported In Byculla, Mahalaxmi & Kings Circle - Check Local Train, Traffic Status Here
Local Trains Running Late

The city’s lifeline, local trains, faced delays due to the downpour. The Central and Harbour lines witnessed disruptions with delays of 10–15 minutes. The Harbour line was particularly affected as multiple early morning services were cancelled, inconveniencing office-goers.

Several trains cancelled early morning on Harbour Line

While the Western line managed to run relatively smoothly, even it recorded minor delays of up to five minutes. Neither the Western nor Central Railway issued an official statement regarding the impact of the rains on services, leaving commuters to rely on social media and ground updates.

Andheri Subway Closed, Traffic Hit

Vehicular movement across the city was also hit. One of the major trouble spots was the Andheri Subway, which had to be closed for traffic as one to one-and-a-half feet of water had accumulated there. The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory, diverting vehicles through the Gokhale Bridge as an alternative route. Traffic was also sluggish on the Eastern Express Highway owing to waterlogging at Sion and Kings Circle.

The impact of the monsoon activity was not confined to Mumbai alone. The IMD extended alerts across Maharashtra, warning of widespread heavy rainfall. Ratnagiri, along with the ghat regions of Pune and Satara, was placed under an orange alert. Meanwhile, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha regions were kept under a yellow alert for the next four days, signalling persistent showers across the state.

