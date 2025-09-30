 Mumbai: Balcony Slabs Collapse In Andheri's P&T Govt Colony Despite Recent Repairs; Visuals Surface
The colony is government quarters for postal and telegram department employees. The colony houses total of 112 buildings and 75% of the buildings are of dilapidated condition. None of the government authority has carried structural audit, allege residents

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Mumbai: Another incident of a huge slab collapse of two balconies in the Postal and Telegram (P&T) colony in Andheri took place on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no one was present in the balconies or below on the ground and no injuries were reported. The colony is government quarters for postal and telegram department employees. 

Notably, the colony houses total of 112 buildings and 75% of the buildings are of dilapidated condition. Out of total buildings around 70 are occupied and rest are vacated for safety reasons. This is third such incident this year of a major slab collapse in the colony. 

Secretary Anand Nimangare's Statement

Secretary, Anand Nimangare said, "The building whose balcony slab collapsed today was structural repaired last month. But the contractor has been doing poor job and no government authority is taking it seriously. Every second day some of the other structure's slab collapses, apart from the recent incident on road cavity due to metro drilling work. It is a government colony and in structural poor condition."

Abhijeet, a resident said, "None of the government authority, including the BMC is paying any heed. The buildings are not even given eviction notices considering dilapidated condition. We do not even remember the government has carried structural audit of the colony."

The Vile Parle police are on the spot accessing the situation.

