Karjat Yard Remodeling: Central Railway Announces Multiple Traffic And Power Blocks, Train Services Hit

Central Railway has announced a series of special traffic and power blocks at Karjat station in connection with major yard remodeling work. These critical infrastructure upgrades include portal erection, dismantling of existing structures, anchor shifting, load transfer, and installation of new track crossing points. The work will take place between September 18 and September 24, 2025, leading to significant disruptions in both Mail/Express and suburban train services.

Passengers are advised to check the latest train updates before planning their journey during the affected dates. "The Central Railway regrets the inconvenience and seeks cooperation from commuters as these blocks are essential for upgrading the operational efficiency and safety of the Karjat yard" said an official.

Block Schedule and Key Impacts:

September 18, 2025 (Thursday) | 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Mail/Express Train Regulation:

11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express will be regulated at Lonavala from 11:30 AM to 1:05 PM.

22919 Chennai–Ahmedabad Humsafar Express and 12164 Chennai–LTT Superfast Express will be held in the Pune division and handed over at Lonavala post 1:10 PM.

Suburban Service Disruptions:

Services between Neral and Khopoli will remain suspended during the block.

Cancellations:

Down suburban trains from Karjat to Khopoli at 12:00 PM and 1:15 PM.

Up suburban trains from Khopoli to Karjat at 11:20 AM and 12:40 PM.

Short Terminations:

Trains from CSMT to Karjat (09:30 AM–11:14 AM) will terminate at Neral.

Trains from Karjat to CSMT (11:19 AM–1:00 PM) will originate from Neral.

September 22, 2025 (Monday) | 12:25 PM to 2:55 PM (UP Line + Yard)

Suburban Impact:

No service between Karjat and Khopoli during the block.

Cancellations:

Karjat to Khopoli at 1:15 PM.

Khopoli to Karjat at 12:40 PM.

Short Terminations:

Down train from CSMT to Khopoli at 12:20 PM will terminate at Karjat.

Up train from Khopoli to CSMT at 4:30 PM will originate from Karjat.

September 23, 2025 (Tuesday) | 11:20 AM to 1:50 PM (MID Line + UP Yard)

Mail/Express Diversions & Regulation:

11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express and 12263 Pune–H. Nizamuddin Duronto Express will be diverted via the Karjat–Panvel section.

12164 Chennai–LTT Superfast Express will be regulated at Karjat from 1:43 PM to 1:50 PM.

Suburban Disruptions:

Services between Neral and Khopoli will be suspended.

Cancellations:

Karjat to Khopoli at 12:00 PM and 1:15 PM.

Khopoli to Karjat at 11:20 AM and 12:40 PM.

Short Terminations:

CSMT to Karjat (09:30 AM–11:14 AM) and Thane to Karjat at 12:05 PM will terminate at Neral.

Karjat to CSMT (11:19 AM–1:00 PM) and Karjat to Thane at 1:27 PM will originate from Neral.

September 24, 2025 (Wednesday) | Two Blocks: 11:20 AM–1:20 PM & 1:20 PM–3:20 PM (UP, DN & MID Lines)

Mail/Express Train Regulation:

11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express to be regulated at Lonavala (11:30 AM–1:05 PM).

22180 Chennai–LTT Express and 12164 Chennai–LTT Superfast Express will be regulated in Pune division and handed over at Lonavala post 1:10 PM.

Suburban Disruptions:

Services between Neral and Khopoli will remain non-operational during the block period.