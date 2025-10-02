Maharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season | representative pic/ Wikipedia

Mumbai: From GST utsav to 24x7 shopping utsav, Maharashtra has rolled out another festive bonanza. A new state labour department circular issued on October 1 allows commercial establishments across the state to operate round the clock — a long-standing demand from businesses and consumers alike.

Maharashtra government has ordered strict enforcement of the 2017 Shops and Establishments Act, allowing most establishments to stay open 24/7 while ensuring employees get a weekly 24-hour holiday. Alcohol-serving outlets like bars and hookah parlors cannot remain open 24 hours.… pic.twitter.com/kDjl2rQH3O — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

The circular removes years of confusion, stating clearly that except for establishments where liquor is served or sold, all others — from shopping malls and multiplexes to restaurants, shops and complexes — can remain open 24x7.

The announcement comes just ahead of Dussehra, bringing cheer to both operators and shoppers in the runup to Diwali and Christmas.

