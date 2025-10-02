 Maharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season

Maharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season

The circular removes years of confusion, stating clearly that except for establishments where liquor is served or sold, all others — from shopping malls and multiplexes to restaurants, shops and complexes — can remain open 24x7.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season | representative pic/ Wikipedia

Mumbai: From GST utsav to 24x7 shopping utsav, Maharashtra has rolled out another festive bonanza. A new state labour department circular issued on October 1 allows commercial establishments across the state to operate round the clock — a long-standing demand from businesses and consumers alike.

The circular removes years of confusion, stating clearly that except for establishments where liquor is served or sold, all others — from shopping malls and multiplexes to restaurants, shops and complexes — can remain open 24x7.

Also Watch:

The announcement comes just ahead of Dussehra, bringing cheer to both operators and shoppers in the runup to Diwali and Christmas.

FPJ Shorts
UGC Declares 54 State Private Universities Defaulters For Non-Compliance With Disclosure Rules
UGC Declares 54 State Private Universities Defaulters For Non-Compliance With Disclosure Rules
GST Cuts, Low Crude Prices To Tame Inflation; RBI May Follow US Federal Reserve With Rate Slash: Crisil Report
GST Cuts, Low Crude Prices To Tame Inflation; RBI May Follow US Federal Reserve With Rate Slash: Crisil Report
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Ahmedabad Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Gujarat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Compares RSS To Zionists In Israel During Speech At Kannur Public Meet

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'High Fees, Huge Crowds': Why Celebrity Folk Singers Prefer Mumbai's Navratri Events

'High Fees, Huge Crowds': Why Celebrity Folk Singers Prefer Mumbai's Navratri Events

Mumbai: SEBI Court Rejects Ketan Parekh's 4-Month Travel Request, Citing Past Violations

Mumbai: SEBI Court Rejects Ketan Parekh's 4-Month Travel Request, Citing Past Violations

Mumbai: EOW Initiates Enquiry Into ₹325 Crore Shipping & Logistics Scam

Mumbai: EOW Initiates Enquiry Into ₹325 Crore Shipping & Logistics Scam

Maharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season

Maharashtra Shops, Hotels & Malls To Stay Open 24x7 Ahead Of Festive Season

Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Grant Road Station Unveiled Ahead Of Grand Inauguration By PM Modi

Mumbai Metro 3: Inside Visuals Of Grant Road Station Unveiled Ahead Of Grand Inauguration By PM Modi