Central Railway Struggles To Expand Emergency Medical Services Across Mumbai Suburban Stations Despite Court Orders

Mumbai: Despite repeated attempts, the Central Railways Mumbai Division is struggling to expand Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at its suburban railway stations. Currently, only four stations — Ghatkopar, Byculla, Kalyan, and Vashi — are equipped with operational Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs). Despite consistent efforts to extend this facility to more locations, poor responses from bidders have stalled progress.

Railway Letter Reveals Challenges

A letter issued by the Divisional Railway Manager (Commercial), Mumbai Division of Central Railway, dated 10 September 2025 ( FPJ has the copy ) and signed by Sunil Shinde on behalf of the division, has revealed the ongoing challenges the Railways face in expanding EMR services across Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The letter, addressed to railway activist Samir Zaveri, details repeated failed attempts to attract private operators through tenders for managing EMR services at suburban stations.

Failed Tender Attempts

The letter further stated that tenders and Expressions of Interest (EOIs) have been floated continuously, but participation has been dismal. A tender floated on 24 March 2025 for EMR services at 15 stations received no response when it was opened on 23 April.

A second attempt on 8 May 2025, covering 23 stations, resulted in only one bid, which had to be rejected due to technical defects. A third tender was floated on 30 June 2025, again for 23 stations, with bids opened on 31 July. During this time, the responsibility for awarding the contracts was officially transferred to the Commercial Department of the Mumbai Division.

Railway Administration’s Assurance

Despite repeated setbacks, the Railway Administration emphasized its commitment to public safety and access to emergency care. The letter underlines that the Railways “never intended to willfully disregard any order of any court” and requested public recognition of its continued efforts in this area.

Activist’s Long-Standing Campaign

Activist Samir Zaveri, known for his long-standing campaign for better medical facilities at railway stations following his own near-fatal accident years ago, has frequently urged the Railways to prioritize emergency services, especially given the high volume of daily commuters in Mumbai’s suburban network.

Daily Commuter Pressure and Court Directive

Nearly 3.8 million (38 lakh) passengers use the suburban services of the Mumbai Division every day. Considering the importance of providing timely "golden hour" treatment to passengers injured in railway-related accidents—such as while crossing tracks, falling from moving trains, or slipping into the gap between the platform and train while boarding or alighting—the court had directed the Railways to ensure that emergency medical facilities are available at all stations.

