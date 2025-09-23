Mumbai: Police Arrest 60-Yr-Old Man For Threatening 75-Yr-Old Woman & Stealing Valuables Worth ₹5 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Malad police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly threatening a 75-year-old woman at knifepoint and stealing valuables worth Rs 5 lakh.

About The Case

The victim, a resident of Sundarnagar and an active member of a senior citizens’ WhatsApp group, told police that the accused confronted her at her home over a dispute in the group. Armed with a knife, he demanded money. Fearing for her safety, the woman handed over her gold chain, bangles, and rings, which Joshi then took and fled.

Initially, the woman hesitated to approach the police, hoping the stolen items would be returned. However, when there was no restitution, she filed a complaint.

The woman, who lives alone, frequently participates in the senior citizens’ group’s activities, including singing and social events. The accused, also a member, reportedly felt insulted in one of these interactions, which police believe triggered the attack. Malad police have charged man with extortion and criminal intimidation. He is now in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

