 Mumbai: Man Climbs On AC Local Train Roof, Suffers Severe Burns After Electric Shock Near Diva Station
A man sustained severe burn injuries after climbing onto the roof of an AC local near Diva station and coming into contact with high-voltage overhead wires. Alert passengers and railway staff, including RPF and GRP personnel, rescued him and rushed him to Shivaji Hospital, Kalwa. His condition is critical. Train services were delayed by 26 minutes. Roof travel is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a man sustained serious burn injuries after climbing onto the roof of an AC local train and coming into contact with live overhead wires near Diva station.

About The Incident

The incident occurred aboard AC Local Train No. K/25, which was scheduled to arrive at Diva station at 10:00 am but reached Platform No. 1 at 10:12 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing the individual, who had reportedly climbed onto the roof of Coach No. 198716 CR from the rear end of the train, seated dangerously close to the Overhead Equipment (OHE).

As the train pulled into Diva station, the man attempted to disembark but inadvertently touched the high-voltage overhead wires. He received a massive electric shock, which ignited his clothing and left him severely burned.

Alert passengers raised the alarm, prompting swift action from railway personnel. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector J.K. Verma, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivkumar Meena, and station staff responded immediately to the emergency. Pointsman Sharad, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and porters (hamals), managed to bring the injured man down from the roof safely.

The victim was rushed to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa by ambulance for urgent medical treatment. His current condition remains critical.

In connection with the incident, the Station Master issued Memo No. 136887. Train operations were temporarily disrupted, with the affected train resuming its journey at 10:38 am, after a delay of 26 minutes.

Travelling on the roof of the train is not only dangerous but also an offence under railway act. Railway officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unsafe behavior to prevent such life-threatening incidents in the future.

