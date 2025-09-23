Mumbai Pod Taxi Phase-1 Set For Launch In 2027, Likely To Reduce Traffic Between Kurla & BKC; Know More About Route, Fare And Other Details

Mumbai Pod Taxi | Representational image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has unveiled a detailed plan for a pod taxi project in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a significant business district in Mumbai, featuring 38 proposed stations as part of its first phase, expected to be completed by 2027.

The project aims to enhance last-mile connectivity between major suburban railway stations and key locations within BKC. The project adds up to a total of 54 stations projected to be operational by 2041. The pod taxi system, characterized by its elevated stations, will connect important destinations such as the Regional Passport Office, ONGC Building, Godrej BKC, and Jio World Centre.

What Is A Pod Taxi?

Pod taxis, commonly known as "Personal Rapid Transits," are viewed as among the globe's most innovative and environmentally friendly transportation systems. ommonly found in Europe, pod taxis function without a driver and travel 5 to 10 meters above the ground. It looks like an electric vehicle and can hold approximately 8 seated and 13 standing passengers. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the pod taxi will enhance urban mobility and guarantee that commuters in busy business areas can use fast, safe, and top-notch transport services

Based on the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), the project will see investment exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Using a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model, the implementation has been assigned to Sai Green Mobility Private Limited (SGMPT), alongside Ultra PRT, which has prior experience with pod taxi systems, notably at Heathrow Airport, according to a report by Times Now.

Pod Taxi Ticket Prices And Stops

The proposed line will span approximately 8.8 kilometers and encompass a uniquely structured system of elevated stations with designated paid and unpaid areas. The layout allows passengers to purchase tickets, priced at rs. 21/KM at a dedicated concourse before accessing the paid section for boarding pods.

Notably, two pod depots are suggested within the BKC area: one at MMRDA Pay & Park near the Punjab National Bank and another at a similar facility near Dhirubhai Ambani International School and the Kurla pod taxi terminal will be adjacent to the Kurla railway station, and have a two-storey platform and concourse.

The Pod Taxi is set to run to and fro from Bandra to Kurla covering the G and E block of BKC along Mithi River then to Kalanagar. The said stations would be from Kurla Suburban Station then to NSE Junction, BKC Connector, MCA and US Consulate.

Pod Taxi Routes

SGMPT plans to construct 38 stations over an 8.8 km corridor at a cost exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, as outlined in a detailed TEFS. The overall project will feature 54 stations across 13.5 km, including terminals at Bandra, Kurla, and Sion. Two interchanges will serve Metro riders at MTNL and NABARD. All pod stations will be elevated, with distinct paid and unpaid areas for ticket purchasing and boarding.

Proposed pod taxi depots are positioned at MMRDA Pay & Park locations near key urban sites. Kurla’s terminal, adjacent to the railway station, faces challenges due to dense development and narrow roads, while Bandra's terminal features multiple platform levels and facilities. Additional stations recommended include Taximen’s Colony, CBI HQ, and others by 2041.

The project's socio-economic impact focuses on promoting public transport over private vehicle use, enhancing life quality for economically disadvantaged groups reliant on costly transport. Health outcomes are expected to improve through reduced vehicle dependence, lowering respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Better mobility will provide access to job opportunities for weaker sections, boosting income and promoting independence for individuals with disabilities. The pod taxi initiative addresses urban transport challenges and aligns with sustainable development goals, reflecting MMRDA's commitment to innovative urban mobility solutions. The BKC pod taxi project promises transformative benefits for Mumbai’s commuting landscape, fostering economic growth and improved lives.