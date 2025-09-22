'Mumbai To Introduce Pod Taxi Services For Last-Mile Connectivity,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the next step in strengthening public transport in Mumbai will be the introduction of pod taxi services to provide citizens with reliable last-mile connectivity. He was speaking at a review meeting on the proposed pod taxi project held at Sahyadri Guest House.

Significance for Kurla-Bandra Corridor

Fadnavis said that with rapid urbanisation and the continuous expansion of cities, citizens are forced to travel long distances to reach their workplaces. Strengthening existing public transport networks is essential, but equally important is ensuring convenient last-mile connectivity. The proposed pod taxi service, he said, will bridge this gap and serve as an effective mode of transport for commuters.

Integration with Unified Transport System

Highlighting the significance of the Kurla-Bandra corridor, the Chief Minister pointed out that the area will soon house the bullet train station and the upcoming Mumbai High Court building. With these developments, the movement of citizens in the business district is set to increase, adding pressure to the already burdened transport system. In this context, pod taxis could emerge as a reliable and seamless option for future travel.

Fadnavis also emphasized that Mumbai is moving towards a unified transport system where citizens can travel across all modes using a single smart card. Pod taxi rides should also be integrated with this system, he directed. Along with this, the redevelopment of Kurla and Bandra station areas will be taken up in connection with the project.

Infrastructure Planning Directives

He instructed that alternative accommodation for the police housing currently located near Kurla station should be made available in the same vicinity, so that the space could be utilised for pod taxi infrastructure. He also suggested that commercial buildings in the Bandra-Kurla Complex should be directly connected to pod taxi stations.

Global Standards and Urban Mobility

Calling for global standards in planning, Fadnavis said the project must reflect the commercial importance of the business district. He also directed officials to make better use of skywalks around the stations by integrating them with the pod taxi service.

The Chief Minister said the pod taxi system will not only improve urban mobility but also ensure that commuters in high-traffic business districts can access quick, safe and world-class transport facilities.

