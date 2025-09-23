'Mera Umar Nahi Hai Yeh Sabka..': Mumbai Landlord Shows Adult Film Collection To Female Tenant, She Asks Reddit 'What Should I Do?'

Representative Image

A 26-year-old woman renting an apartment in Mumbai recently took to Reddit to share a disturbing encounter with her landlord, sparking an online discussion about women’s safety, tenant rights, and personal boundaries.

The Incident

According to the Reddit post, the woman’s landlord, a man in his 40s, visited her apartment on a Sunday to carry out maintenance work. During the visit, he asked for her assistance in connecting some old hard drives to a tablet.

While she helped him, he pulled out a plastic bag filled with DVDs. Initially, she assumed they were just movies, as the landlord had mentioned having a large collection. He then said, “Sorry, I shouldn't be showing you all this, mera abhi umar bhi nahi hai ye sab ka.” She did not understand what he meant and suggested he just needed a CD reader to access the files.

The situation became uncomfortable when he began showing the DVD covers. The final DVD contained vulgar imagery, revealing the true nature of the content. The woman admitted she did not know how to react and looked away.

Reddit Users React

The post quickly gained attention, with Reddit users advising caution and emphasising safety.

One user wrote, “Be careful of any hidden cameras in your house. Get a hidden camera checking device, they’re cheap online. Also, install a camera inside your house facing the door.”

Another advised, “Please be safe and try to move out as soon as possible. Your privacy, peace of mind, and safety are most important. Reach out if you need help.”

A third user suggested, “Don’t allow him into the house by himself. Have someone present whenever he visits.”

Broader Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about tenant safety in Mumbai, particularly for women living alone. Many emphasised the need for vigilance, security measures, and having support systems in place when dealing with landlords or maintenance personnel.

The Reddit user’s story highlights the vulnerability tenants may face in urban apartments. It serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety, awareness, and proactive measures to protect privacy, particularly for women living independently.