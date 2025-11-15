Over the last three years, a total of 47,864 deliveries took place in 13 government hospitals in Thane district. |

Thane: Delivery is a moment of rebirth in every woman's life. However, due to pain and complications during delivery, many women opt for C-section delivery. Against this backdrop, government hospitals in Thane district have won the trust of women by promoting natural delivery.

13 government hospitals in total in the district

Over the last three years, a total of 47,864 deliveries took place in 13 government hospitals in Thane district. Out of these, 32,453 deliveries were natural, while 15,411 were C-sections, informed the District General Hospital administration.

Notable performance of government hospitals; Priority to natural delivery over C-section

Thane District General Hospital, Sub-District Hospital, Rural Hospital, and Primary Health Centers perform C-section deliveries only in complicated or emergency situations. In all other cases, priority is given to natural delivery. Due to this, the government health systems have curbed the increasing trend of C-sections.

Number of women coming for delivery in Government hospitals has increased

The number of women coming for delivery at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital has increased significantly recently. Due to the increasing crowd, some pregnant women are being sent to Thane District General Hospital and government hospitals in Mumbai, the administration informed.

“Priority is given to natural delivery in Thane District General Hospital as well as rural and sub-district hospitals. C-section delivery is done only in complicated situations”. Dr. Kailas Pawar, District Surgeon, Thane.

About 50 percent of deliveries per month are C-sections

Pregnant women from Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Karjat, Kasara, Palghar, Jawhar and Thane rural areas who are in distress or have complications are also sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. In such cases, C-section delivery is often mandatory. Due to this, about 50 percent of deliveries per month are caesarean deliveries

District-wise Delivery statistics