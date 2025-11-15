Thane City Get Its First Crematorium Built At Majiwada , Inaugurated By Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The city’s first dedicated pet crematorium, located at Majiwada was inaugurated today by Maharashtra State Transport Minister and Osmanabad District Guardian Minister, Shri Pratap Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik . |

Thane: A dignified farewell for beloved pets is now a reality for pet lovers in thane city. The city’s first dedicated pet crematorium, located at Majiwada was inaugurated today by Maharashtra State Transport Minister and Osmanabad District Guardian Minister, Shri Pratap Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik.

Pet Lovers Demand Fulfilled

In Thane city, the number of pets like dogs and cats is large. In many homes, the place of these animals is as important as that of a family member. But, if these animals die due to illness, accident or old age, many people were facing difficulties as there was no crematorium for animals in Thane to perform their last rites. The concept that there should be a separate crematorium for mute animals was first put forward by the Maharashtra State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and now it has come true.

Maharashtra's first state-of-the-art crematorium with a gas incinerator has been set up at Majiwada based on the concept of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. And in this crematorium, a separate crematorium has also been set up to bid farewell to pets in a scientific manner.

This Crematorium Will Reduce 70% Pollution

In the crematorium, 70 percent pollution will be reduced due to the chimney constructed with APC technology. This chimney will be 30 meters long. Along with this, modern seating arrangements have been made in the crematorium premises and a well-equipped register office has been built for the employees. A well-equipped toilet has been constructed for women and men. Importantly, a beautiful temple of Mahadev has been built near the entrance of the crematorium.

Special Attention Towards Family Members Who Will Come To Perform Last Rites

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has taken care that the body of the deceased person and his family members should not suffer any kind of trouble while giving the last farewell to the person.

Read Also Government Hospitals In Thane District Have Won The Trust Of Women By Promoting Natural Delivery

Overwhelming Support From Citizens

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from animal lovers in Thane city, who have lauded the project for balancing environmental conservation with compassion for pets. The facility has been hailed as a landmark step in honoring the bond between pet owners and their animals.

Minister Sarnaik’s Statement

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Sarnaik said, “Pets are like family members in many households. Providing a dignified and well-equipped facility for their final rites was the need of the hour.This initiative reflects a harmonious blend of cleanliness, environmental protection, and respect for the emotions of pet lovers.” Transport Minister Mr. Pratap Sarnaik thanked Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Eknath Shinde for providing funds for this modern crematorium. “ The number of stray dogs are increasing in Thane keeping this in mind we are planning to open a dog shelter at Ghodbunder road . We have pet gardens in Mumbai so we are also working to build a pet garden in Thane city. We have received funds for this initiative but we are in search of proper land to carry the work”. he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/