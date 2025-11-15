Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two In High-Speed Chase

Nalasopara Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two In High-Speed Chase | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Pelhar Police Crime Detection Unit arrested two individuals and seized 57.650 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth ₹1,14,000 during a patrol operation on November 12.

Suspects Tried to Flee After Abandoning Scooty

According to officials, Police Inspector Shivaji Patil, along with PSI Tukaram Bhople and the crime detection team, was patrolling the Umar Compound area in Pelhar, Nalasopara East, when they spotted two men riding an Activa scooter at high speed in a suspicious manner.

When the police team attempted to stop them, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and tried to flee, but were quickly apprehended.

Booked Under NDPS Act

A search of the suspects led to the recovery of the MD drug in their possession. The accused have been booked under Sections 8(c), 21(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at Pelhar Police Station. Both suspects have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Operation Under Senior Officers’ Supervision

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Suhas Bavche (Zone 3), and Assistant Commissioner Bajrang Desai (Virar Division).

Crime Detection Unit Executed Arrest

The team involved in the operation included Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kamble, Police Inspector (Crime) Shivaji Patil, Police Inspector (Administration) Shakeel Shaikh, along with officers Tukaram Bhople, Ajganrao Salgar, Tanaji Chavan, Abhijeet Nevare, Ashok Parjane, Anil Waghmare, and Nikhil Ghorpade of Pelhar Police.