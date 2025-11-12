Nalasopara Civic Row: Newly Repaired Road Crumbles Within Hours Of Inauguration; Locals Slam Poor Quality, Election-Time Rush

Freshly repaired Nalasopara road deteriorates within hours of inauguration; residents and BVA leaders allege poor quality and corruption in election-time civic works | File Photo

Nalasopara: Road repair works in the Vasai-Virar area have commenced at a rapid pace, with various inaugurations being held ahead of the upcoming elections. However, the haste is reportedly compromising the quality of the work, as substandard materials are being used.

MLA Performs Bhumipujan For Multiple Projects

On Sunday, MLA Rajan Naik inaugurated and performed the 'bhumipujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) for various road works in Virar and Nalasopara. Among these was the repair of a road in the Santosh Bhuvan area of Nalasopara East.

Road Deteriorates Within 12 Hours Of Repair

The work was carried out in a hurry on Sunday night but deteriorated within just 12 hours. The gravel used on the paver blocks came loose, as no asphalt was used to bind the material.

Due to the slope of the road and heavy traffic, the gravel quickly scattered, leading to several two-wheeler riders skidding and falling within hours.

BVA Leaders Accuse Officials Of Corruption

BVA (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi) suppoeters and ex corporaters exposed the alleged corruption, accusing officials of rushing the work to create photo opportunities and social media 'reels' rather than focusing on quality.

The incident has increased public frustration, as citizens are already fed up with potholes across the city and now face subpar patch work as well.

Also Watch:

Auto Drivers And Citizens Demand Accountability

Auto-rickshaw drivers have also expressed their anger. The road leads to the national highway, making the continuous flow of traffic crucial. Citizens are demanding accountability, stating that taxpayers' money is being wasted as the work was done improperly—gravel was simply laid over paver blocks instead of following the required procedure of cleaning the potholes and applying asphalt.

