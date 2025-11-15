 Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road

Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road

Mumbai Police have announced a major traffic diversion on J.S.S. Road from Opera House Junction to Girgaon Church for five months starting 15 November 2025. The stretch will function as a one-way due to excavation and concretisation work. Traffic will be rerouted via R.R. Road and Charni Road, with parking restrictions enforced to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road | FPJ

Mumbai’s D.B. Marg Traffic Division has issued a five month traffic advisory for motorists, announcing that Jagannath Shankar Seth Road (J.S.S. Road) between Pandit Paluskar Chowk at Opera House Junction and Samtananda Ananthari Gadre Chowk at Girgaon Church will operate as a one way route from 15 November 2025.

The restriction follows excavation and concretisation work being undertaken by GHV (India) Pvt Ltd, prompting officials to alter traffic movement to maintain road safety and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Mandatory Diversions Announced for Commuters

As per the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South) Prashant Pardeshi, vehicles travelling along J.S.S. Road will not be allowed to enter the affected stretch. Instead, motorists must use alternative routes, including R.R. Road (Raja Rammohan Roy Road) or the diversion via Girgaon Church and Charni Road Junction to reach their destinations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road
Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road
Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor & Orry Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime Branch To Summon Actors
Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor & Orry Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime Branch To Summon Actors
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar At Mobile Shop In Faridabad
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar At Mobile Shop In Faridabad
'No Sorrow In Defeat...': RJD's First Reaction After Massive Poll Defeat In Bihar Elections
'No Sorrow In Defeat...': RJD's First Reaction After Massive Poll Defeat In Bihar Elections

Traffic from J.S.S. Road may also be routed through Samtananda Ananthari Gadre Chowk, continuing towards the Parthana Samaj Junction on SVP Road before proceeding further.

Parking Ban to Remain in Effect Throughout Work Period

Authorities have also enforced strict parking restrictions in the area. Motorists have been instructed not to park along J.S.S. Road or on the diverted route through R.R. Road for the entire duration of the traffic reconfiguration. The no parking rule will remain in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed.

Read Also
'Full Traffic Festival': Mumbai-Pune Highway Choked For Hours, Viral Screenshot Reveals Red Stretch;...
article-image

Officials Urge Public Cooperation

To help commuters navigate the changes, traffic police personnel will be stationed at key junctions, supported by directional and informational boards placed across the vicinity. The department has urged motorists to adhere to instructions issued by officers on duty to avoid congestion and confusion.

The advisory, issued under the Motor Vehicles Act by the DCP Traffic South, will remain valid for five months as construction activity progresses along the busy central Mumbai corridor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I Am Taking All The Blame’: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics,...

‘I Am Taking All The Blame’: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics,...

12-Year-Old Vasai Schoolgirl Dies After Being Forced To Do 100 Squats For Coming Late, Teacher And...

12-Year-Old Vasai Schoolgirl Dies After Being Forced To Do 100 Squats For Coming Late, Teacher And...

Government Hospitals In Thane District Have Won The Trust Of Women By Promoting Natural Delivery

Government Hospitals In Thane District Have Won The Trust Of Women By Promoting Natural Delivery

'Rahul Gandhi Will Be Doomed': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Cong MP's 'Bihar Election Not...

'Rahul Gandhi Will Be Doomed': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Cong MP's 'Bihar Election Not...

Thane City Get Its First Crematorium Built At Majiwada , Inaugurated By Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Thane City Get Its First Crematorium Built At Majiwada , Inaugurated By Minister Pratap Sarnaik