Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way For 5 Months, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road

Mumbai Traffic Update: Opera House To Girgaon Church Stretch Goes One-Way, Traffic Diverted Via RR Road & Charni Road

Mumbai’s D.B. Marg Traffic Division has issued a five month traffic advisory for motorists, announcing that Jagannath Shankar Seth Road (J.S.S. Road) between Pandit Paluskar Chowk at Opera House Junction and Samtananda Ananthari Gadre Chowk at Girgaon Church will operate as a one way route from 15 November 2025.

The restriction follows excavation and concretisation work being undertaken by GHV (India) Pvt Ltd, prompting officials to alter traffic movement to maintain road safety and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Mandatory Diversions Announced for Commuters

As per the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South) Prashant Pardeshi, vehicles travelling along J.S.S. Road will not be allowed to enter the affected stretch. Instead, motorists must use alternative routes, including R.R. Road (Raja Rammohan Roy Road) or the diversion via Girgaon Church and Charni Road Junction to reach their destinations.

Traffic from J.S.S. Road may also be routed through Samtananda Ananthari Gadre Chowk, continuing towards the Parthana Samaj Junction on SVP Road before proceeding further.

Parking Ban to Remain in Effect Throughout Work Period

Authorities have also enforced strict parking restrictions in the area. Motorists have been instructed not to park along J.S.S. Road or on the diverted route through R.R. Road for the entire duration of the traffic reconfiguration. The no parking rule will remain in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed.

Officials Urge Public Cooperation

To help commuters navigate the changes, traffic police personnel will be stationed at key junctions, supported by directional and informational boards placed across the vicinity. The department has urged motorists to adhere to instructions issued by officers on duty to avoid congestion and confusion.

The advisory, issued under the Motor Vehicles Act by the DCP Traffic South, will remain valid for five months as construction activity progresses along the busy central Mumbai corridor.