 MNS Warns Thane Civic Body Over English Signboards In Schools, Issues 7-Day Ultimatum
MNS has warned TMC to implement the 2024 order requiring Marathi on signboards and official communication. They demand compliance from English-medium schools within seven days, threatening agitation otherwise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
MNS Warns Thane Civic Body Over English Signboards In Schools, Issues 7-Day Ultimatum

Thane: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued a stern warning to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), demanding immediate implementation of the state government’s 2024 order mandating the use of Marathi language on signboards and in official communication across schools and establishments.

Swapnil Mahindrakar, Thane city president of the MNS Public Interest and Legal Department, said that many English-medium schools under the TMC still display signboards in English, in violation of the law. He has given the corporation a seven-day ultimatum to ensure compliance. If the order is not implemented, the MNS has threatened to launch a strong agitation, holding the civic administration accountable.

On March 14, 2024, the Maharashtra government issued a notification through its Marathi Language Department making it mandatory for all government, semi-government, aided, unaided, and private schools, along with offices and establishments across the state, to use Marathi. The order clearly stated that daily correspondence, notices, and signboards must be displayed in Marathi.

Mahindrakar alleged that the TMC Education Department has failed to act on this order and even misinformed schools. He pointed out that a letter recently circulated to schools wrongly cited the School and Sports Department as the issuing authority, when in fact the order was passed by the Marathi Language Department. He called this error a sign of negligence and ignorance in the civic body’s functioning.

“The government order is clear. Marathi is the official language of the state, and its use in schools and public establishments is mandatory. Yet the Thane Municipal Corporation’s education department appears unaware or unwilling to enforce it. This attitude raises doubts about how seriously the government’s language policy is being implemented,” Mahindrakar said, according to report by Loksatta.

He further stressed that it is the responsibility of both the municipal and Zilla Parishad education departments to ensure that every school complies with the order. Failure to act, he warned, will force the MNS to take to the streets to protect the respect and rightful use of Marathi.

